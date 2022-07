“Virgil wanted everyone to feel like they were considered,” says curator Antwaun Sargent. Virgil Abloh was a curious tinkerer who streamlined his multifold of interests with care, attention and a subversive worldview. His legacy-making “Figures of Speech” retrospective has just landed at the Brooklyn Museum following its inception at MCA Chicago back in 2019 with previous stops at Atlanta’s High Museum of Art, ICA Boston as well as Qatar’s Garage Gallery at the Fire Station. It’s clear that there’s a global appreciation for Abloh’s multidisciplinary practice.

