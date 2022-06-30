ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

The 10 Best Flowy, Lightweight Linen Pants for Women to Shop This Summer

By Wesley Horvath‍
ETOnline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShorts are a summertime staple, but sometimes you just want a stylish pair of lightweight pants to wear — even on the hottest, most humid days. Luckily, linen pants are both lightweight and breathable, making them a must-have summer staple for anyone's vacation packing list or dinner out on the town....

www.etonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
whowhatwear

34 '90s-Inspired Shoes and Bags That Go With Literally Everything

While all things Y2K have entered the chat as of late, it's been the '90s that have inspired almost every accessory trend there is over the past few years. And truth be told, I don't see that changing anytime soon. In general, '90s-inspired accessories have a minimalist look that makes them quite versatile. (If you want a modern-day example, check out pretty much anything from The Row.)
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

Vacation or Not, You Need a Tropical Dress This Summer

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you plan on sipping an ice-cold drink out of a coconut this summer, this one’s for you. The island aesthetic—palm trees, bold florals, and open-weave knits—is taking over this summer, but it’s not only relegated to vacation. Tropical dresses, while great for any upcoming visits you have planned to a white sand beach, also happen to embrace a bold summer vibe that works just as well for occasions at home. And, thanks to brands like Louisa Ballou and Johanna Ortiz which create collections focused specifically on vacation wares it’s easy to find the look that’s right for the type of trip you consider ideal—whether its beachside with a Mai Tai, or turning it up on the dance floor.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Kristin Cavallari Gets Chic in All-White With Halter Top, Pants & Strappy Mules for Uncommon James Party

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kristin Cavallari held a weekend-long celebration in the Hamptons, NY that featured many fashionable outfits and jewelry from her accessories brand, Uncommon James. The entrepreneur wore a clean-cut white ensemble featuring a halter top with cutouts at the center, looping in and out by rope knots. The top spread, flaring to the back as the rest of the fabric stayed separate. The outfit continued with a pair of white straight-legged pants that met...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eileen Fisher
Refinery29

The Best Pants To Travel In That Aren’t Leggings

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page. Whether you’re travelling by plane, train, or automobile,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

This Is What Fashion People Wear With Ankle-Strap Heels

There are a few heel silhouettes that could be considered classic styles, and ankle-strap heels fall into that category. There is something so elegant and timeless about that perfect pair of ankle-strap heels, whether it’s a stiletto, platform, or even a kitten heel. If you too adore the silhouette, you’re going to love what’s coming your way.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

"Boat Shoe Summer" Is Here, and This Is How We're Styling Them

Some pieces never go out of style, and Sperry's iconic boat shoe is one of them. Lately, they've really been having a moment with the fashion set here in NYC. I've been spotting them all over town styled up with summer staples like floral minidresses or dressed down with classic denim cutoffs and ribbed tanks. They're a stylish staple that can be worn with practically every outfit in your closet. Over the years, Sperry has expanded its boat shoe selection, and it has enough variations and playful colorways to go with any outfit I currently want to wear. In short, I'm convinced these are the most versatile shoes on the market. To prove my theory, I created five looks for every summer activity. Going on a boat trip? I got you. Grabbing brunch with girlfriends? There's an outfit for that. Keep scrolling to see the shoppable looks I created with the shoe of the season, all of which will keep you stylish all summer long. You're going to want to see these.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pants#Linen#All Summer Long#Coastal
ETOnline.com

15 Best Fourth of July Beauty Sales to Shop Right Now: Biossance, Sephora, Soko Glam and More

Summer always brings us a reason to step up our skin care for longer days in the sun and even longer nights. Let's be real — summer heat and humidity is hard on your hair, skin, and face. The season deserves its own beauty regimen with tinted moisturizers, SPF essentials, body mists, and vitamin C serums. To help you step up your skincare or makeup routine for the long hot summer, many beauty brands and retailers are celebrating the Fourth of July weekend with major discounts on must-have products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

3 Classic Items Celebs Are Wearing With Non-Skinny Jeans

Sure, skinny jeans can be polarizing, but they're really a staple silhouette at this point. And yes, many of us (celebs included) still reach for them. That said, it's non-skinny jeans—straight-leg cuts and relaxed silhouettes—that many A-listers are gravitating toward for their forward nature. And after scrolling through a range of street style photos, I noticed that there are a few modern yet classic pieces that many celebs wear with their favorite non-skinny jeans.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Kelsea Ballerini Packs a Floral Punch in Keyhole Jumpsuit & Pink Pointy Heels for ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kelsea Ballerini arrived at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” yesterday packing a punch of everything floral. With such bright colors, she was the epitome of seasonal classics during an interview with substitute host Chelsea Handler. Ballerini wore a crossed-neck halter jumpsuit that had a variety of colors and floral prints. The jumpsuit’s dark green fabric against the vivacity of the pink roses and yellow stems brought attention to the pattern. The slim-cut silhouette featured a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Priyanka Chopra Puts Trendy Finish on Thigh-High Slit Skirt & Breezy Blouse With White Sneakers In Paris

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Priyanka Chopra made a fashionable departure out of her hotel in Paris today. The Indian actress hit the streets in a breezy summer ensemble. Chopra showcased her sensational style sense in a floating button-down cream shirt. The long-sleeve number featured a plunging V-neckline and oversized cuffs with slits near the wrist. She tucked her top into a matching form-fitting high-waist skirt. The garment had a thigh-high center split and slightly ruffled hemline. To...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
POPSUGAR

This Old Navy Activewear Set Is So Comfy, I Wore It on a 20-Hour Road Trip

When it comes to activewear (and just about any piece of clothing), comfort is everything to me. Chances are that I won't wear it unless it fits just right. This is especially true of sports bras and workout leggings, which I often find to be either too tight or too loose. For that reason, I tend to stick to brands that I know fit me perfectly. Among these is Old Navy, which is no stranger to rave reviews from fitness-lovers. So when I recently came across the Light Support PowerSoft Textured-Rib Sports Bra ($33) and the matching High-Waisted PowerSoft Rib-Knit Side-Pocket 7/8-Length Leggings ($45), I couldn't resist adding them to my shopping cart. They're definitely more fashion-forward than the workout pieces I usually choose from the brand, and I was excited to wear something other than my go-to black leggings ($33) and matching sports bra. Ahead, find my honest thoughts on the set.
YOGA
Footwear News

Bella Hadid Chicly Accessorizes Flowy Skirt With & Knee-High Boots With Shawl on Day Date With Boyfriend

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Bella Hadid walked hand-in-hand with her boyfriend in NYC with her boyfriend, Marc Kalman on Tuesday, the day after Hadid walked in Marc Jacobs’ fall 2022 runway show alongside her sister, Gigi. While out with Kalman, Hadid turned a summery look into an outfit perfect for fall. She wore a white button-down shirt with a matching flowy skirt. She coordinated with a polka dot shawl in shades of reds, creams and navy blue...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Harper's Bazaar

Manolo Blahnik's second collection for Birkenstock has arrived

There has never been more belief in the strength of collaboration in fashion. From major fashion houses teaming up on one-off collections to seemingly aesthetically opposite brands pairing up on capsules, more designers than ever are seeing the benefit of teamwork. And, one of the most successful of these unexpected...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods Spins Chic Blazer With Patchwork Jeans & Sneakers With Karl-Anthony Towns at Acne Studios Paris Store Party

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Acne Studios is expanding its footprint. To celebrate its new location in Paris on Wednesday, the brand held an in-store cocktail with a packed crowd that included Rosalia, Rauw Alejandro, Snoh Aalegra, Russell Westbrook, Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods. Woods accompanied her fiance Towns to the gathering in an off-white suit jacket and patched denim pants. Towns wore a casual yellow polo with denim jeans. This was the first of many events on the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Elizabeth Olsen Channels ’60s Style Inspiration in Green Geometric Print Dress & Bow-Tied Kitten Heels

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Elizabeth Olsen’s style has always been about big and bold, specifically her penchant for balloon sleeves and bright colors, and it continued today subtly with a more simplified design, but still loud and infectious. “The Scarlet Witch” actress went green in New York City in a ’60s-adjacent mini dress and bow-tied mules. The dress was a remarkably rich in variations of green. With the backdrop of the print being green, it also included geometric...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ETOnline.com

Birkenstock Sandals Are on Sale at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day — Shop the Comfy Pool Slides for Summer

Birkenstock's iconic sandals have become a staple shoe that you can live in all year. Loved by celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Kendall Jenner, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Gigi Hadid, Birkenstock doesn't go on sale often. That's why the early Amazon Prime Day deals on the waterproof version of the celeb-approved Birkenstocks have our attention. Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022, select Birkenstock sandals are on sale to complete your outfits this summer.
SHOPPING
The Independent

11 best girls’ sandals they’ll want to wear all summer long

As the weather heats up and we begin to shed the layers, parents will be all too aware that their offspring’s sandals from last year are now getting a little tight. Replenishing the summer wardrobe is essential, so we’ve scoped out the best sandals for girls.There’s no denying that girls’ sandals have always prevailed over the somewhat lacking choice for boys. With no shortage of designs from traditional leather buckle-ups to modernised unisex jellies, there’s something to suit everyone.Whether you’re looking for a pair for a summer wedding, a beach companion, or simply something to hotfoot from pool to lounger...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy