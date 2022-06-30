ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steuben County, IN

Indiana reports first case of West Nile virus of 2022

By Kyle Bloyd
WISH-TV
 2 days ago

(WISH) — Health officials have announced Indiana's first confirmed case of West Nile...

www.wishtv.com

Related
WISH-TV

Indiana’s 14th flock with bird flu found in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A goose and a chicken in a Marion County hobby flock were found to have avian influenza Thursday after two wild birds on the property earlier were found to have the disease, the Indiana State Board of Animal Health says. The flock is the first in...
MARION COUNTY, IN
casscountyonline.com

Indiana lowers threshold for blood levels in children

Last Updated on July 1, 2022 by Indiana Department of Health. INDIANAPOLIS—The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) has adopted an emergency rule that lowers the level at which it determines a child has elevated blood lead levels. The move, the initial step toward a permanent change, is part of continued statewide efforts to increase lead testing and reduce the risk of lead exposure, which can lead to lifelong health effects in children.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

2021 Indiana Terminated Pregnancy Report provides county statistics

INDIANA (WEHT) – A new report shows 8,414 pregnancies were terminated in the Hoosier state in 2021. Indiana residents sought out 7,949 of those terminations. And 201 of those Indiana residents were from the southwestern part of the state. The Indiana Department of Health released the 2021 Terminated Pregnancy Report on Thursday. According to the […]
INDIANA STATE
County
Lake County, IN
County
Steuben County, IN
State
Indiana State
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates: COVID-19 increasing in more than 100 countries

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
warricknews.com

Lost Valparaiso couple rescued in southern Indiana wilderness area

A Valparaiso couple who got lost and separated in a southern Indiana wilderness area were reunited Friday following an extended search by rescue crews. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Jason Craig, 44, and Hannah Daugherty, 36, were hiking together in the Charles C. Deam Wilderness of the Hoosier National Forest when they got badly lost.
VALPARAISO, IN
Great Lakes Now

DNR monitoring crappie kill at Loon Lake in NE Indiana

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (AP) — State Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologists have collected fish and water samples at a northeastern Indiana lake as the result of a fish kill involving thousands of crappies, the agency said June 23. The fish kill began last week at Loon Lake in...
INDIANA STATE
visitkosciuskocounty.org

Stranger Things to Investigate in Kosciusko County, Indiana

Hawkins, Indiana may not be a real place, but Indiana still definitely has more than its fair share of mysterious, bizarre, and paranormally active locations. “In the 17 years I’ve been doing this I have investigated some of the most haunted locations in the United States. That being said, some of the most active locations I have ever seen have been right here in our own community.” Greg Steffe testified.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
#West Nile Virus
1440 WROK

A Powerful new Illegal Drug mix has now been found in Illinois

According to a report, there is a new Narcan-resistant drug that has shown up in Central Illinois, and this drug brings with it a serious risk of seizures and death. The best way to avoid drugs and a potential drug overdose is by simply not doing illegal drugs, and taking the drugs that are prescribed to you in the proper way a doctor recommends using them. For years now first responders and others have had the miracle antidote Narcan which can bring people back from an overdose with a single shot saving countless lives. But according to a report from centralillinoisproud.com, there is a new Narcan-resistant drug that has shown up and it is deadly, in an article on their site they say...
PEORIA, IL
TheDailyBeast

Police Find 31 Bodies Decomposing Inside Indiana Funeral Home

An Indiana funeral home was allegedly found to be hoarding 31 decomposing bodies and the cremated ashes of 16 others late Friday night, police told WHAS 11. The bodies were transported in a refrigerated truck to the Clark County Coroner's Office for identification. A source told WDRB that the funeral home, which was behind on processing the bodies, is owned and operated by one person. When the air conditioning when out, the source said, people likely began to take note of the smell. The police investigation into conditions at the funeral home is ongoing.
INDIANA STATE
Travel Maven

8 Places in Indiana You Must See Before You Die

From scenic roads to one-of-a-kind natural wonders, there are so many aspects of Indiana that make it it a unique state to experience. The summer is an amazing time to explore the Hoosier State. Whether you're looking to spend more time outdoors or simply want to learn more about Indiana's history, follow this list of must-see attractions for the ultimate bucket list-worthy guide.
INDIANA STATE
Virus
Department of Health
WISH-TV

Indiana ranks among US leaders in utility disconnections

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana does not require utility companies to submit rates on how many customers are disconnected each month. Indiana also has one of the highest electricity disconnection rates in the country. Five states — Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Pennsylvania and Illinois — accounted for 69% of all U.S. disconnections in 2020 and 2021, according to a report from the Washington-based Center for Biological Diversity and BailoutWatch.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Indiana Toll Road prices rise

(WNDU) - Rates have increased by more than nine percent on the Indiana Toll Road. The increase went into place on Friday. A trip from the Ohio state line to the Chicago Skyway will now cost $13.50. That’s up from $12.28. Trips will cost the same regardless of cash...
INDIANA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Corn tar spot confirmed in central Iowa

The corn disease tar spot has been confirmed in central Iowa. Iowa State University Extension plant pathologist Alison Robertson says the detection occurred June 29th in a seed company plot in Marshall County. “And it was confirmed in an industry plant disease clinic on the morning of the 30th.”. She...
IOWA STATE
FOX59

Lost hikers found in Monroe Co. wilderness

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A couple from Valparaiso were found after going missing in the Charles C. Deam Wilderness of the Hoosier National Forest outside of Bloomington. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, a 44-year-old man called 911 at approximately 6 p.m. on Thursday after he and his wife became lost while hiking in […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
CBS Chicago

New Indiana law aims to address state's nursing shortage

HAMMOND, INDIANA (CBS) - A new law kicked in Indiana aims at increasing the number of nurses in the state to address what health care workers call a critical shortage.The goal is to help nursing programs accept more students and eventually increase the workforce. CBS 2's Tim McNicholas went to Franciscan Health in Hammond to see how it will work.Ina Hodges of Franciscan Health said thanks to the new law , said she hopes the new law will encourage more students to enroll in the state's nursing schools."We're pretty excited about it because it's gonna open the pipeline for us,"...
HAMMOND, IN
FOX59

4th of July rain chances for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – There’s both good news and bad news in the forecast this weekend. Saturday and Sunday are expected to be drier with sunshine. But starting Monday, the rain returns. The rest of Friday Drier weekend with some sunshine We’ll start the holiday weekend off on a dry note! A mix of sun and clouds […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

