Malaysia Pargo and Brandi Maxiell’s fallout shocked fans. “Basketball Wives” is currently having another dramatic season. Producers made some changes to the cast. And some of the ladies from “Basketball Wives LA” have returned. Interestingly enough, Brandi Maxiell’s return has been controversial. This is due to the fact that she fell out with Malaysia Pargo. Fans who have been watching the show since the LA days remember how close they used to be. However, Malaysia recently revealed that she feels Brandi’s firing is what soured their friendship. She accused Brandi of being mad about her dismissal and wanting Malaysia to do more to save her job. However, Malaysia feels like she tried her best. She recalls bringing Brandi around to film after the others iced her out. And she thinks Brandi wanted her to quit the show out of loyalty.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 3 HOURS AGO