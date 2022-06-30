ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrity Sighting: Steven Tyler Took Photos With Fans at This New England Oyster House

By Chantel
 2 days ago
Raised in New England, it is not uncommon that there are many sightings of Steven Tyler from Aerosmith in Massachusetts. I mean, I bumped into him while shopping at a JCPenny's when I was a kid, so it is possible to bump into him anywhere. In late May, Steven...

