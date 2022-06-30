ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

UAHT Graduates Receive Farmers Bank & Trust Distinguished Speakers Series Scholarships to TAMUT

By April Lovette
swark.today
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJacob Carnes and Maria Galvan Labrada, University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana graduates, were recently selected as recipients of the Farmers Bank & Trust Distinguished Speakers...

swark.today

foxsportstexarkana.com

TWU to change disinfecting methods starting July 6

TEXARKANA — The Texarkana Water Utilities (TWU) says they will begin a temporary change to the method of disinfecting drinking water starting July 6. The process will last six to eight weeks according to the water utility. TWU says the water will remain safe to drink throughout the process....
TEXARKANA, AR
bankersdigest.com

Jacobson Promoted to Chief Financial Officer at Guaranty Bank & Trust

On June 28, Mount Pleasant-based Guaranty Bancshares Inc., the parent company of Guaranty Bank & Trust NA, announced the promotion of Shalene Jacobson to executive vice president and chief financial officer of Guaranty Bank & Trust, replacing Cappy Payne. Payne will remain as senior executive vice president and chief financial officer for Guaranty Bancshares.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
swark.today

Lions Club install new officers for 2022-23, name award winners

The Hope Lions Club recently held its annual Introduction of Officers at Hempstead Hall. The new officers were installed and sworn in by Lions District 7-L district Governor Rene Roberts. They will be Dr. Charles Looney, First Vice President Steve Montgomery, Second Vice President Milko Smith and Third Vice President...
HOPE, AR
swark.today

Hempstead County 4-H info for county fair

Important info for Hempstead County 4–H participants exhibiting at the county fair:. The deadline for project animal ownership is July 1. This will be verified by the ag agent. The deadline to register livestock for the fair is July 15. Online fair registration is live! Go to: hempstead.fairwire.com to...
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

182nd COVID-19 death in Union County

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Columbia County rose by three from 64 to 67 between Thursday and Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Case numbers were down in Lafayette and Nevada counties, but up in Ouachita and Union counties. There has been an additional COVID-19 death in Union County.
UNION COUNTY, AR
ktoy1047.com

Mother makes emotional appeal during TISD board meeting

Samantha Knox, a mother whose child attends Wake Village Elementary School, voiced her concerns about safety and security at TISD schools in the wake of the Uvalde tragedy. Knox expressed appreciation for WVES but claimed that the school her daughter attends has vulnerable access points just like Robb Elementary in Uvalde.
WAKE VILLAGE, TX
ktoy1047.com

Fourth of July show cancelled in downtown Texarkana

Because of proximity to the animal shelter, no one has applied for a permit to hold a fireworks show in the downtown area. However, several communities in the area are holding fireworks shows throughout the coming weekend. Atlanta, Texas, is holding their show at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday behind the...
TEXARKANA, AR
swark.today

Barbara Sampson

Ms. Barbara Sampson, age 68 of Prescott, AR went to be with the Lord on June 29th, 2022. She was a member of Missionary Grove Baptist Church of Nubbin Hill. Barbara was born August 15, 1953 to D.S. and Mildred Hill in Gold Beach, Oregon. She worked as a CNA and was a loving caregiver to family members and friends over her lifetime.
PRESCOTT, AR
swark.today

Homer Paul Poindexter

Mr. Homer Paul Poindexter, age 65 of Hope, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday June 28, 2022, in Plano, Texas. Paul is preceded in death by his father, Homer Anderson Poindexter, brother, David Carroll Poindexter, nephew, Russell Paul Cummings. He is survived by his mother, Valerie Jean Poindexter of Hope, Arkansas, two sons, Chad (Jaci) of Taylor, Arkansas, Andrew (Beth) of Hope, Arkansas. Four Grandchildren, Sarah, Finley, Huckson and Dally. Sister Paula Cummings (Rocky) of Bodcaw, Arkansas. Niece Amanda (Chris) Reeves, great niece, Rusti Beathard (Cody). Mother of his children Susie Malone, fiancé’ Joan Marcum.
HOPE, AR
ktoy1047.com

Miller County to receive more ARPA funding

This installment will total $4.2 million, matching the funds from last year. Miller County judge Cathy Harrison affirmed that the majority of last year’s funds will go towards the county jail, and that this year’s funds will be used this summer for other projects. The county’s budget committee...
swark.today

Sheila Blalock

Mrs. Sheila Blalock, age 65 of Blevins, Arkansas, passed away Thursday June 30, 2022, in Texarkana, Texas. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced by BRAZZEL/Oakcrest The Funeral Home. Of Hope, Eddie Brazzel Director. Online condolences: www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com.
BLEVINS, AR
KTBS

Texarkana fire officials monitor dry conditions

TEXARKANA, Texas - More than half of the counties in the lone star state are under a burn ban, including multiple counties in east Texas. As of Friday, there are currently burn bans in 181 of the states 254 counties. Texarkana, Texas fire officials say they've been keeping a close...
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

United Airlines to end service at Texarkana Regional Airport

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Texarkana Regional Airport is losing one its major carriers. Starting September 6, 2022, United Airlines will no longer operate the non-stop flight between Texarkana Regional Airport (TXK) and Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport. Airline officials reviewed their market demand and concluded that passenger bookings were not...
swark.today

La Mangonda celebrates their homemade ice cream with ribbon cutting

La Mangonada Neveria & Snacks held a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony this morning to celebrate the opening of Hope’s new ice cream parlor. La Mangonada proprietors Alejandra and Javier Aguirre were joined by family and friends, as well as representatives from various Hope organizations, for the momentous occasion. Mayor Don...
HOPE, AR
KTAL

Tyson Foods pilots 4 day work with good results

BROKEN BOW, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – In an effort to attract and retain a workforce, a multinational food processing factory will move to a four-day work week. Tyson Foods started testing the new work schedule in January after receiving employee feedback. Maintenance workers are the only team that will not switch to the shortened work week.
BROKEN BOW, OK
onlyinark.com

7 Things to Do in Murfreesboro

This southern Arkansas town offers an assortment of family-friendly activities and outings making it perfect for a weekend getaway, staycation, or last-minute trip idea the whole family can enjoy. Have a look at seven things to do in Murfreesboro!. Stop at a petting zoo. White Oak Farm and Mercantile has...
MURFREESBORO, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County final divorce decrees through Friday, June 24

Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during June 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Abril Telane Moore v. Damarcious Accion Moore. June 13. Married April 5, 2021. Plaintiff is restored to the maiden name of...
magnoliareporter.com

Here's a reminder about legal times for fireworks in Magnolia

Here’s a reminder about the legal hours for the use of fireworks within the Magnolia City Limits, according to city ordinance. The discharge of fireworks in Magnolia is legal between the hours of 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. from June 20 to July 10. The legal fireworks use time is extended to midnight on July 4.
MAGNOLIA, AR

