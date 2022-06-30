ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Hamilton's performance in Eugene, WA – presale code

 4 days ago

The most up-to-date Hamilton presale password is now ready to use: While this official presale opportunity exists, you'll have the chance to order Hamilton show tickets before they go on sale.

KATU.com

Fourth of July fireworks shows happening in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Are you looking to find somewhere to watch fireworks this Fourth of July?. A few cities including Portland, Vancouver, and Cannon Beach have banned the use of fireworks. RELATED | Where can fireworks be sold, used in Western Oregon & SW Washington?. If you are looking...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Amtrak to restore service from Oregon to Vancouver B.C. earlier than expected

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Amtrak says their train service from cities in Oregon to Vancouver British Columbia Canada will resume in September, months earlier than originally planned. Amtrak declared in May that staffing concerns had forced the Cascades route reopening to be postponed until this December. However, on Friday, Amtrak...
PORTLAND, OR
yachatsnews.com

Fire damages house in Bayshore community Saturday night

WALDPORT – A fire that heavily damaged a house in the Bayshore community Saturday night is believed caused by improperly disposed fireworks. Firefighters and volunteers from three departments – Seal Rock, Central Oregon Coast and Yachats – responded to the blaze at 2509 Oceania Drive at 10:13 p.m. Saturday. The fire started next to a shed, which ignited the shed and spread to the back wall of the house. Firefighters knocked down the blaze on the exterior and then entered the house to fight it from the inside.
YACHATS, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 36 Fatal, Lane Co., July 4

On Thursday, June 30, 2022 at approximately 5:08 PM, Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy 36 and Dorsey Lane. This is approximately 3 miles west of Junction City. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound red Jeep Renegade, operated by Evelyn Carder (91) of Eugene, was stopped on Dorsey Lane at the intersection of Hwy 36. Carder proceeded into the intersection and was struck by a westbound yellow Freightliner dump truck, operated by Fred Morgan Jr (67) of Cheshire. Carder sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Morgan received minor injuries. Hwy 36 was closed for approximately 4 hours.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
hh-today.com

Waverly Lake algae: How about this idea?

Like every summer in recent years, Albany’s Waverly Lake is now covered by a growing mass of algae on the surface of the pond. In the fall the algae will die and disappear, and by winter they’ll be gone. But in winter, who cares what the lake looks...
ALBANY, NY
kpic

4th of July celebrations can be uneasy time for pets

EUGENE, Ore. — While the Fourth of July comes with excitement and celebrations, it can be an uneasy time for your pets. Greenhill Humane Society wants to remind people to leave your pets at home if you’re headed out to celebrate. She says to keep them in a...
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

New statue honors track star Steve Prefontaine

A new statue in downtown Eugene celebrates the legacy of Oregon-born track star Steve Prefontaine. The bronze, six-feet-tall statue of Prefontaine will be on display at the 5th Street Market through July. Prefontaine was a runner from the University of Oregon. Before his accidental death in 1975 at the age...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Roseburg and North Bend airports get federal funding for improvements

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Local airports are getting a big chunk of change to make improvements and expand. The Roseburg Regional Airport will get $200,000 to reconfigure its taxiway to meet Federal Aeronautics Administration standards. The Southwest Oregon Regional Airport in North bend will receive more than $1 million to update the existing northwest apron pavement and add another southwest apron to accommodate increased use on the Oregon coast. The money for these improvements is part of the $2.9 billion that the U.S. Department of Transportation announced for infrastructure projects under President Biden’s Bipartisan infrastructure Law.
ROSEBURG, OR
philomathnews.com

Mount Union Stories: Elmyra Rose Armentrout (1838-1903)

Passed Away at Philomath. The following biographical sketch is contributed by a friend of the deceased, Mrs. Armentrout:. Elmira Rose Dobbin Armentrout was born August 22nd, 1838, near Columbus, Ohio. She went to Illinois at the age of 15, and afterward prepared for teaching by attending the Normal school at Terre Haute, Indiana. She taught at intervals for nearly twenty years. In December 1859, she married W.H. Armentrout. She soon found the cares on her shoulders, Mr. Armentrout having responded to his country’s call to arms. He was absent three years, one fourth of which time he spent in a southern army prison.
PHILOMATH, OR
kqennewsradio.com

EXPECT POSSIBLE DELAYS ON SOUTHWEST OREGON ROADS OVER THE HOLIDAY

Travelers may experience construction-related delays on several southwest Oregon highways over the July 4th holiday. Gary Leaming of the Oregon Department of Transportation said as many lanes as possible will be open for the long weekend, but some lane restrictions will remain in effect. Leaming said drivers should budget extra...
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

Illegal Firearms, Lane Co., July 4

LCSO release – Lane County Sheriff’s Deputies received information of the illegal manufacture of numerous firearms and firearm parts at a residence in the 3600blk of Ambleside Dr. in Springfield. Upon service of the warrant, deputies seized over 60 fully assembled firearms, dozens of homemade firearm suppressors, and enough various parts to assemble as many as a hundred more firearms. Only five of the firearms seized had serial numbers and two of those firearms were reported as stolen. Firearms that are assembled without serial numbered components are often referred to as “ghost guns”. Several different illicit drugs were located at the residence including cocaine, methamphetamine, and pills suspected to be fentanyl. The quantities of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine are considered “commercial amounts”, not just personal consumption quantities. Additionally found at the location was equipment used to create the firearm parts including milling machines, 3D-printers and a large laser engraving machine. 38 year old Andrew William Rogers was taken into custody. Rogers is a convicted felon. He was lodged at the Lane County Jail on charges including Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Criminal trespass 2, Criminal Mischief 2, and Theft II. The case remains under consideration by the Lane County District Attorney’s Office.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KTVZ

Logging accident severely injures Eugene man

SPRINGFIELD, Oregon (KPTV) -- A Eugene man is fighting for his life in a Springfield hospital after a logging accident. Parker Price is suffering from severe spinal cord breaks, his right lung has collapsed and his left one has pneumonia. His wife, Rachel Price, is days away from having a baby and says the accident has been devastating to the family.
EUGENE, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 126W IN OREGON

LANE COUNTY, OR (July 4, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at approximately 7:45 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 126W near milepost 47. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound black Honda Fit,...
LANE COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Police logs, July 1

According to an entry on the NBPD log for June 29, 9:06 a.m., Chappell & Ferry, “subject yelling for 3 hours.”. According to an entry on the NBPD log for June 29, 10:50 a.m., 1750 Sherman Ave., Reese Electric, “burglary/stolen vehicle.”. Criminal Trespass. According to an entry on...
FLORENCE, OR
kptv.com

Man dies after being hit by 2 vehicles on Hwy 126W in Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died Saturday evening after he was hit by two vehicles while walking across Highway 126W in Lane County, according to Oregon State Police. At about 7:45 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on Highway 126W near milepost 47. OSP said an investigation showed a northbound black Honda Fit and a white Ford F150 turned left from Territorial Road onto the highway and hit a man.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Search is on for missing hiker in Linn county

LINN COUNTY, Ore. - Linn County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing climber last seen on Mount Jefferson. Jeffrey Dale, 29, of Texas was last seen near the summit of Mount Jefferson near the 10,200' elevation mark, deputies said. Linn County Sheriff's Office deputies said the report came in...
LINN COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Scientific testing provides new info in 2020 unidentified person case

ALBANY, Ore. -- Science has revealed new evidence in the case of an unidentified person from April 2020, but the person remains unidentified. Oregon State Police says that on April 4, 2020, the remains of an adult white woman were found off a road in Albany. According to state police, the woman was between 30 and 50 years old at the time of her death, and may have been dead for week or months. Due to the state of the remains, the woman was unidentifiable at the time. Police say an autopsy was performed and dental and DNA profiles were obtained, but neither of these have matched with any missing person case up to this point.

