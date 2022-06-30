ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkadelphia, AR

Baptist Health Foundation’s Arkadelphia Steak Soiree Fundraiser Returns to In-Person Format

By April Lovette
swark.today
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARKADELPHIA, Ark. – Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are now available for Baptist Health Foundation’s seventh annual Steak Soiree fundraiser Arkadelphia, which will be held Thursday, Aug. 4. This...

swark.today

Comments / 0

Related
aymag.com

Putting the Cart Before the Cow: Is Whataburger Coming to Town?

There has been a barrage of hot fast food chain gossip floating around the social webs for several months that Texas burger based chain Whataburger would be putting down stakes with food franchises throughout the state. The restaurant currently has six locations in Arkansas with two in Fayetteville, one in...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KATV

Fireworks: 4th of July celebrations around central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — It's America's favorite holiday and the day we all celebrate our freedom. It's also time to share precious moments with family and friends; especially underneath the fireworks. Here is a list of celebrations in central Arkansas:. The City of Benton Drive-In Fireworks Show: The fireworks...
swark.today

Barbara Sampson

Ms. Barbara Sampson, age 68 of Prescott, AR went to be with the Lord on June 29th, 2022. She was a member of Missionary Grove Baptist Church of Nubbin Hill. Barbara was born August 15, 1953 to D.S. and Mildred Hill in Gold Beach, Oregon. She worked as a CNA and was a loving caregiver to family members and friends over her lifetime.
PRESCOTT, AR
swark.today

Sheila Blalock

Mrs. Sheila Blalock, age 65 of Blevins, Arkansas, passed away Thursday June 30, 2022, in Texarkana, Texas. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced by BRAZZEL/Oakcrest The Funeral Home. Of Hope, Eddie Brazzel Director. Online condolences: www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com.
BLEVINS, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arkadelphia, AR
Local
Arkansas Society
Local
Arkansas Health
hotsprings.org

Plan Your Nerd-Cation to Hot Springs National Park, Arkansas

CALLING ALL GOOF TROUPES: Gather your Geek Squad and head to Hot Springs to totally, completely, and unashamedly nerd out this summer. We want the scientists, the gamers, the bookworms, the star warriors, the enigmatologist, the film buffs — and everyone in between. We’re a proud oasis for nerds among the many things the Spa City offers for family fun. Welcome.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
swarkansasnews.com

Piece of Nashville history uncovered

Workers at the building which formerly housed Nashville Drug on Main Street recently uncovered artwork from decades ago on the north side of the structure. The painting promotes the store’s pharmacy service and items for sale and includes a vintage Dr Pepper ad.
NASHVILLE, AR
swark.today

Vernon Ewin

Mr. Vernon C. Ewin, age 98 of Hope, Arkansas, passed away Thursday June 30, 2022 in Texarkana, Texas,. Visitation will be Wednesday July 6, 2022, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at BRAZZEL/Oakcrest 1001 South Main St. Hope, Arkansas 71801. Funeral service will be 10:00am Thursday July 7, 2022, 10:00am at Brazzel/Oakcrest...
HOPE, AR
swarkansasnews.com

Local named to Search and Rescue Hall of Fame

Budd Dunson (left) of Nashville was recently inducted into the Arkansas Search and Rescue Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony took place on Saturday, June 25, at the Arkansas Search and Rescue Association’s annual conference. Justin Drittler from the Arkansas Search and Rescue Association presented a plaque to Dunson during the induction. Drittler was one of Dunson’s students at the Howard County rescue weekend in the early 2000s. He is now the secretary-treasurer of Arkansas Search and Rescue Association and the emergency management coordinator for Pope County.
NASHVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Charity#World Champion
kfdi.com

Missing Towanda Man Found Safe in Arkansas

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office reported that Joseph Hayes was found safe around 4:30 p.m. Friday evening near Benton, Arkansas following a citizen report. He was transported to the hospital to be medically evaluated, but will soon be reunited with his family. ____________________________________. The search continues for a missing...
TOWANDA, KS
travelnowsmart.com

Top 5 Best Places to Eat in Hot Springs, Arkansas

While visiting Hot Springs, Arkansas, you should eat at some of the city’s most renowned restaurants. Choose from top-notch Italian restaurants, quaint Mexican eateries, and soulful southern comfort food. For something a little more elegant, try Luna Bella, a classy Italian and seafood restaurant on an island in the Ouachita River. Here, you can experience the best of both worlds in one elegant setting.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
swark.today

Prescott lights up the night sky with Firework Celebration

Prescott’s Firework Celebration took place last night at the Prescott High School Football Stadium with numerous spectators sitting in the stands, as well as many of the surrounding streets to watch the show. Children and adults of all ages displayed awe and excitement at the dazzling sparkles and shimmers shooting across the night sky. In addition to the spectacular light display, participants enjoyed tasty treats from Hurricane Henry’s Shaved Ice and the Lions Club stand. For his third year, Jerry Hightower set off the fireworks for the crowd, and he said there were 154 cakes (groups of fireworks) to provide a great show for Prescott citizens. The Prescott Fire Department (PFD) was on the scene, as well, to provide backup and safety measures. Multiple local residents expressed appreciation for the city, the chamber, the school, the Hightower family, and the PFD for this fun and family-friendly Independence Day Celebration, and many of the kiddos said their favorite part of the night was, of course, the fireworks show.
PRESCOTT, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
THV11

List: 4th of July events in central Arkansas

Here’s a look at some of the local events that are on tap during the holiday:. The 22nd annual Camden Star Spangled Spectacular Monday, July 4th in Camden, AR. at the Camden Municipal Airport. Gates open at 6 p.m. for you and your family to enjoy an amazing evening...
CAMDEN, AR
cityhs.net

Construction Requires Lane Closures on Highway 227 in Hot Springs

Construction Requires Lane Closures on Highway 227 in Hot Springs. Construction to widen Highway 270 to five lanes in Garland County requires lane closures on Highway 227 in Hot Springs. Weather permitting, crews will reduce Highway 227 (Mountain Pine Road) to two open lanes between Highway 270 and Frona Lane,...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Hot Springs man gets federal sentence for meth distribution

A Hot Springs man was sentenced Thursday to 216 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release on one count of possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. U.S. District Court Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over...
HOT SPRINGS, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy