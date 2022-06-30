Chambersburg : John Brown Book Signing

Delicious food, family activities, ice cream, history and so much more is planned for the 36th Annual ChambersFest from July 9 to 16 in the greater Chambersburg area. The weeklong festival is family friendly and will include a variety of fun community events including Restaurant Week, Scoop-a-Palooza & Ice Cream Trail, Tim & Susan Cook Memorial Race, Old Market Day, 1864: The Burning, history exhibits, musicals and more. Each activity is coordinated by various organizations with the Greater Chambersburg Chamber of Commerce promoting the festival throughout the region.

