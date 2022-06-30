ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

Chambersburg : John Brown Book Signing

fcfreepress
fcfreepress
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Franklin County Historical Society will hold a book signing with John Brown in Chambersburg (3rd Edition) author Virginia Stake on Saturday, July 16 from 10:00am until noon at the Old Jail,...

fcfreepresspa.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fcfreepress

Friends of Legal Services Book Sale, July 10-30th

A three-week book drive for the 36th Annual Friends of Legal Services book sale will start on Sunday, July 10, and run through Saturday, July 30. Books of all types, used and new, hardback and paperback, in good condition, and artwork, CDs (including audiobooks), DVDs, sheet music, puzzles, and board games can be donated at the following local sites:
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WGAL

Reenactors gather for 159th anniversary of Battle of Gettysburg

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — The first shots in the Battle of Gettysburg were fired on July 1, 1863. Hundreds of reenactors are gathering at the Daniel Lady Farm this weekend to remember what many consider a key turning point of the Civil War. "We've been looking forward to coming down...
GETTYSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Cleaning Civil War gravestones in Chambersburg

Cumberland Valley Civil War Roundtable in Chambersburg, PA will take on a project to clean Civil War gravestones, beginning at 8 a.m. July 16, 2022. This project is to perform general maintenance and cleaning of more than 30 gravestones of Civil War soldiers who belonged to the United States Colored Troops and various other Union Black Regiments that are interred in Mt. Vernon/Lebanon Cemetery.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Creation Festival brings Christian music to Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After two years off, the Creation Festival has returned, bringing one of the country’s largest Christian music festivals back to Huntingdon County. Church groups came from all over the country to experience the four day event. Creation Festival is held at the Agape Campground in Shirleysburg. Over 10,000 people attended […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chambersburg, PA
Society
Franklin County, PA
Government
County
Franklin County, PA
Franklin County, PA
Society
Chambersburg, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Home, PA
City
Chambersburg, PA
State
Virginia State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
fcfreepress

Legal Notice: Blue Ridge Traders

Notice Under Fictitious Name Law in accordance with 54 paC.S. 311.417. Pennsylvania Statutes. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious. name of Blue Ridge Traders :. Located at 6367 Saucon Valley Dr : Franklin in the City of Fayetteville : Pennsylvania, 17222-9433.
FAYETTEVILLE, PA
fcfreepress

Martha Louise Short obituary 1930~2022

Martha Louise Short (Olson), 92, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born January 30, 1930 in Marshall County, Iowa she was the daughter of the late Tilman and Birdilla R. (Robertson) Olson. In her younger years Martha worked with tuberculous patients at South...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Brown
WITF

Battle of Hanover Commemoration events and trails

Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 9:30 am and 7:30 pm on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. The Civil War Battle of Hanover was fought on June 30th, 1863. There...
HANOVER, PA
Lootpress

New Magistrate to Take Office in Martinsburg

MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia’s 159th magistratewas sworn into office at 4 p.m. on Friday, July 1, at Destiny Baptist Church, 115 Raleigh Street, Martinsburg. Michelle Barnes-Russell was appointed June 14 by Twenty-Third Judicial Circuit (Berkeley, Jefferson, and Morgan Counties) Chief Judge Michael D. Lorensen. Her first...
MARTINSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Signing#Genealogy#Virginia Stake
fcfreepress

ChambersFest Events to Kick Off July 9

Delicious food, family activities, ice cream, history and so much more is planned for the 36th Annual ChambersFest from July 9 to 16 in the greater Chambersburg area. The weeklong festival is family friendly and will include a variety of fun community events including Restaurant Week, Scoop-a-Palooza & Ice Cream Trail, Tim & Susan Cook Memorial Race, Old Market Day, 1864: The Burning, history exhibits, musicals and more. Each activity is coordinated by various organizations with the Greater Chambersburg Chamber of Commerce promoting the festival throughout the region.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Midstate Markers-What is the Manor of Maske?

Gettysburg (WHTM) If you drive along Route 30 in Adams County, you will encounter a pair of state historical markers-one to the east of Gettysburg, the other to the west. They mark the boundaries of a piece of land that predates not only Gettysburg, but Adams County. Welcome to the Manor of Maske.
GETTYSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
theburgnews.com

Preservation Dedication: West Shore Historical Society builds a bridge to the region’s past

A new chapter for the West Shore Historical Society started with a 135-year-old bridge. Janice Lynx lives a short walk from the 13-foot-high Sheepford Road Bridge iron structure that links Fairview Township in York County with Lower Allen Township in Cumberland County. Walkers and bikers use the single-span, 114-foot-long bridge to cross Yellow Breeches Creek.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
fcfreepress

fcfreepress

Chambersburg, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
357K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to revitalize the local news of Franklin County. We are committed to objective and honest reporting.

 https://fcfreepress.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy