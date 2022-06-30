ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Deorro in Memphis, TN Oct 13, 2022 – presale password

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Deorro presale password has just been posted! While this special pre-sale offer exists, you’ll have the chance to...

Memphis with Kids: 25 Things To Do in Memphis, TN

Memphis, Tennessee is a city known for its rich musical history, civil rights heritage, and amazing BBQ. This town on the Mississippi River beats with a distinctly American heart. Many people regard it as the birthplace of rock n' roll: Legendary artists like Johnny Cash, Otis Redding, and Elvis Presley all recorded hit songs in Memphis. But you don't have to be a music aficionado or history buff to love the "Bluff City." Like the city of Nashville, there are so many things to do in Memphis, TN with kids, such as great museums, gorgeous parks and gardens, and delicious food. (Did I mention BBQ?)
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis fireworks show moving to Liberty Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time since 2019, Independence Day in Memphis and the Mid-South will look almost normal. Fireworks will be back to light up the night sky. This year, it’s not at Tom Lee Park along the riverfront, but at Liberty Park in Midtown. “I hope it’s big. It’s a chance for […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Mearl Purvis to retire from FOX13 News

After more than 30 years on television and 18 years on the FOX13 newsdesk, Mearl Purvis will anchor her final newscasts on July 29, 2022. Mearl graduated from Jackson State University and worked as a reporter & anchor in Charlotte, New Haven, Jackson and Nashville before moving to Memphis in 1992. In 2004 Mearl found her home at the FOX13 anchor desk. She has been an integral part of FOX13 News’ coverage of major local news and weather events for nearly two decades; including the Mississippi River floods and the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s death. She has shared a stage with world leaders including Desmond Tutu, Mikhail Gorbachev, U.S. presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton. Mearl has won eight Regional Emmy Awards, the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award, the equally prestigious George Foster Peabody Award, and the J.C. Penny Missouri Award.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX13′s Darrell Greene’s open letter to Mearl Purvis

MEMPHIS, TENN. — To my friend Mearl:. It has been a master class. Sitting by your side every night for 12 years was an education I never expected. Far beyond learning to be a better journalist, you have taught me to be more gracious, kind, and understanding. You led by example how to passionately love our community and, just as importantly, how to receive that love in return. Through triumphs and tribulations, you have been there for me and our FOX13 family. You have also made us each feel we are a part of your family as you celebrated with us marriages, births, and graduations.
MEMPHIS, TN
TSU Deserves To Win Is A Winner

NASHVILLE, TN — A celebrity basketball game capped off the inaugural TSU Deserve 2 Win Weekend on June 26. The game featured San Francisco 49ers WR JuJuan Jennings, current Tampa Bay Bucs offensive guard Shaq Mason, University of Memphis head coach Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway and former Tigers guard Patrick Miller.
NASHVILLE, TN
New hotel officially opens downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Caption by Hyatt Beale Street Memphis officially opened its doors on Tuesday. The 136-room hotel is located on the corner of Beale Street and Front Street with views of the Mississippi River and city skyline. “Caption by Hyatt Beale Street Memphis is a first-of-its-kind property that...
MEMPHIS, TN
R-Bernard funeral home fined for overdue fees, not submitting reports

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A local funeral home that has gained a national spotlight with the Netflix show Buried by the Bernards is in trouble once again. The Board of Funeral Directors says R-Bernard didn’t pay fees overdue for more than two years. They also say the Orange Mound business didn’t submit required annual reports for three […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis police to increase Beale Street patrols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Beefed-up patrols coming to Beale Street will mean more than 40 officers keeping an eye on Memphis' most popular street every day to keep it safe. Thirty of those officers are new to the team and will start working this weekend after undergoing crowd control training.
MEMPHIS, TN
A blessing to others

Photo: Southaven Business Professionals who assisted in Miss Debbie’s home repairs are (from left) Sidney Tapper, Paul Ollar, Cassie Katawar, Frank and Sherri Fairley, and Emily Neal. (Courtesy photo) When a group of businessmen and women were faced with an opportunity to make a dollar, at least in one...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
Speedy smash and grab caught on camera in Midtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A smash and grab at a poplar Midtown business and on one of the Bluff City’s busiest streets has one local business beefing up security. Memphis Police said thieves broke down the front door of Kimbrough Wine and Spirits on Union Avenue with a sledgehammer and eventually made it out with thousands of dollars worth of liquor.
MEMPHIS, TN
VIDEO: Postal carrier robbed at gunpoint in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A United States Postal Service letter carrier was robbed at gunpoint Thursday. The incident happened on Green Hall Way in Raleigh just before 2 p.m. USPS shared the neighbor’s Ring camera footage of the robber, who was seen driving a white Chrysler 400 with black rims.
RALEIGH, NC
TRACKING WITH THOMAS- ATTENTION

Firework sales started in Millington last week in various locations including the large red and white tent in front of the Millington Kroger. Also the festive paraphernalia can be found near the Tipton County line and Lakeland. In Flag City, TNT Fireworks located outside of Kroger is in full operation....
MILLINGTON, TN
Available options to offset MLGW bill hikes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW issued a warning Thursday, telling customers that summer utility bills are about to skyrocket by as much as 40-percent. Action News 5 is taking action for you, reaching out to government agencies and non-profits to find out what kind of utility assistance is available in Memphis and Shelby County.
MEMPHIS, TN
One shot dead near North Memphis convenience store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died after officers said he was shot Friday night near a convenience store in North Memphis. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in the 1600 block of Oakwood Street near Friendly Food Market. Police found one gunshot victim when they arrived. He was pronounced dead on the scene. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
TN law that increases sentencing takes effect Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new law takes effect July 1 in Tennessee that will keep some criminals locked up longer. The “Truth in Sentencing” law takes effect. It requires offenders serve 100 percent of their sentence for certain violent crimes like murder, especially aggravated robbery and especially aggravated burglary. A list of other crimes, including […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Man steals company semi-truck to rob Marion bank, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An Arkansas man has been arrested in Memphis one week after robbing a bank in Marion, Ark., using a stolen company vehicle, police say. Using cooperation and information from witnesses and citizens, police were able to identify Brandon McGruder, 24, as the suspect responsible for the robbery.
MEMPHIS, TN

