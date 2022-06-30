ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Most popular girl names in the 70s in Ohio

By Stacker
 2 days ago

While many women throughout history have achieved amazing things, most little girls’ names are popularized by the stars of the entertainment industry: a child actress who was a beacon of hope during the Great Depression; the title of a popular song; or the name fictional characters gave their baby in a sitcom.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 70s in Ohio using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by number of babies born.

So why were so many parents drawn to a few popular names during this groovy decade? The answers vary from name to name but make total sense when you consider the context of the era—after all, names can tell the story of a generation. Radios blaring the melodies Fleetwood Mac may have inspired parents to name their daughters after the band’s keyboardist, Christine McVie, people who came of age during the peace-and-love counterculture revolution may have been attracted to nature-inspired baby names, like Crystal, April, or Heather. Other newborns of the 1970s may have gotten their names from some of the biggest stars of the decade, like Julie Andrews or Carrie Fisher.

Keep reading to see if any familiar girls’ names (or your own!) made our list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31lPaB_0gR6y92R00

1 / 50Krystyna Taran // Shutterstock

#50. Teresa

Teresa is a name of Greek origin meaning “huntress”.

Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,022
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 95 (#911 most common name, -96.9% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #52
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 56,001

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BmGVS_0gR6y92R00

2 / 50Oleggg // Shutterstock

#49. Denise

Denise is a name of Greek origin meaning “to be devoted to Bacchus”.

Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,024
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 37 (#1498 most common name, -98.8% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #53
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 55,860

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10TEqi_0gR6y92R00

3 / 50lascot studio // Pexels

#48. Michele

Michele is a name of Italian origin meaning “Who is like God?”.

Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,158
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National
– Rank: #51
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 56,541

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fqaPh_0gR6y92R00

4 / 50Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#47. Tara

Tara is a name of Irish origin meaning “rocky hill”.

Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,228
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 89 (#952 most common name, -97.2% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #43
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 65,075

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YhGDr_0gR6y92R00

5 / 50Pixabay

#46. Stacey

Stacey is a name of Greek origin meaning “resurrection”.

Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,254
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National
– Rank: #47
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 59,222

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I34M7_0gR6y92R00

6 / 50Nina Buday // Shutterstock

#45. Danielle

Danielle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,429
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 428 (#263 most common name, -87.5% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #46
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 60,915

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kMMGA_0gR6y92R00

7 / 50Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#44. Cynthia

Cynthia is a name of Greek origin meaning “moon goddess”.

Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,454
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 120 (#770 (tie) most common name, -96.5% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #31
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 80,209

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Vhi4_0gR6y92R00

8 / 50Durganand // Shutterstock

#43. Jill

Jill is a name of English origin meaning “child of the gods”.

Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,544
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National
– Rank: #54
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 55,073

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49NwvS_0gR6y92R00

9 / 50Rob Marmion // Shutterstock

#42. Wendy

Wendy is a name of English origin meaning “friend”.

Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,553
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 30 (#1633 most common name, -99.2% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #36
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 74,188

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ooh0L_0gR6y92R00

10 / 50Studio Romantic // Shutterstock

#41. Patricia

Patricia is a name of Latin origin meaning “noble”.

Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,621
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 108 (#824 (tie) most common name, -97.0% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #30
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 81,118

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cLsO5_0gR6y92R00

11 / 50Dasha Muller // Shutterstock

#40. Tonya

Tonya is a name of Russian origin meaning “praiseworthy”.

Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,638
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National
– Rank: #49
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 57,768

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hszNB_0gR6y92R00

12 / 50Blend Images // Shutterstock

#39. Crystal

Crystal is a name of Latin origin meaning “Earth mineral”.

Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,780
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87 (#972 (tie) most common name, -97.7% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #37
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 73,759

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wy71N_0gR6y92R00

13 / 50s_oleg // Shutterstock

#38. Holly

Holly is a name of English origin meaning “the clearing by the hollow”.

Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,891
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 217 (#482 most common name, -94.4% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #58
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 50,467

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j5Z62_0gR6y92R00

14 / 50Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design // Shutterstock

#37. Stacy

Stacy is a name of Greek origin meaning “fruitful or productive”.

Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,919
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11 (#2263 (tie) most common name, -99.7% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #38
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 69,911

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03NveO_0gR6y92R00

15 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#36. Jamie

Jamie is a name of Scottish origin meaning “supplanter”.

Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,934
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 169 (#599 most common name, -95.7% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #40
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 67,812

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aFADW_0gR6y92R00

16 / 50Canva

#35. Tiffany

Tiffany is a name of Greek origin meaning “appearance of God”.

Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,940
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118 (#781 most common name, -97.0% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #42
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 65,151

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6H66_0gR6y92R00

17 / 50Zdenka Darula // Shutterstock

#34. April

April is a name of Latin origin meaning “to open”.

Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,204
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 146 (#674 most common name, -96.5% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #34
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 76,935

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rXSLN_0gR6y92R00

18 / 50Darren Brode // Shutterstock

#33. Erin

Erin is a name of Irish origin meaning “peace”.

Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,284
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 335 (#341 most common name, -92.2% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #39
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 67,911

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X5Trb_0gR6y92R00

19 / 50Max Bukovski // Shutterstock

#32. Rachel

Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”.

Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,404
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 713 (#167 most common name, -83.8% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #33
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 77,777

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fSJjq_0gR6y92R00

20 / 50Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design // Shutterstock

#31. Karen

Karen is a name of Danish origin meaning “pure”.

Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,420
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 167 (#607 most common name, -96.2% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #25
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 95,185

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2igoRM_0gR6y92R00

21 / 50Canva

#30. Andrea

Andrea is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.

Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,849
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 384 (#303 most common name, -92.1% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #28
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 86,433

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a7nfM_0gR6y92R00

22 / 50Coy_Creek // Shutterstock

#29. Carrie

Carrie is a name of German origin meaning “free man”.

Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,857
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 63 (#1182 most common name, -98.7% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #41
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 66,837

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20F24s_0gR6y92R00

23 / 50Canva

#28. Susan

Susan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “lily”.

Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,137
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 154 (#648 most common name, -97.0% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #27
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 88,327

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bRNAI_0gR6y92R00

24 / 50Canva

#27. Lori

Lori is a name of English origin meaning “bay laurel”.

Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,341
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 96 (#904 most common name, -98.2% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #32
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 77,784

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mmhs9_0gR6y92R00

25 / 50Canva

#26. Tammy

Tammy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “palm tree”.

Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,447
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National
– Rank: #23
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 98,830

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37fOaF_0gR6y92R00

26 / 50Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#25. Tina

Tina is a name of English origin meaning “river”.

Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,474
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 30 (#1633 most common name, -99.5% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #29
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 84,757

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2erWBp_0gR6y92R00

27 / 50Kateryna Gurska // Shutterstock

#24. Christine

Christine is a name of English origin meaning “follower of Christ”.

Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,552
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 103 (#860 (tie) most common name, -98.1% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #22
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 103,241

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LnwxP_0gR6y92R00

28 / 50George Rudy // Shutterstock

#23. Tracy

Tracy is a name of Irish origin meaning “fighter”.

Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 6,288
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National
– Rank: #24
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 95,538

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30YdOL_0gR6y92R00

29 / 50Michael Pettigrew // Shutterstock

#22. Dawn

Dawn is a name of English origin meaning “daybreak”.

Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 6,386
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 16 (#2009 (tie) most common name, -99.7% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #26
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 92,443

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wtj3u_0gR6y92R00

30 / 50Darkdiamond67 // Shutterstock

#21. Shannon

Shannon is a name of Irish origin meaning “wise river”.

Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 6,512
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 81 (#1023 (tie) most common name, -98.8% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #21
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 113,805

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jkald_0gR6y92R00

31 / 50Canva

#20. Jessica

Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.

Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 6,529
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 450 (#253 (tie) most common name, -93.1% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 143,488

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T4gri_0gR6y92R00

32 / 50Pixabay

#19. Laura

Laura is a name of Latin origin meaning “bay laurel plant”.

Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 6,597
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 352 (#331 most common name, -94.7% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #20
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 118,216

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xZoBv_0gR6y92R00

33 / 50ucchie79 // Shutterstock

#18. Sarah

Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.

Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 6,624
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,267 (#82 most common name, -80.9% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #19
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 118,841

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KEIxc_0gR6y92R00

34 / 50New Africa // Shutterstock

#17. Mary

Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “drop of the sea”.

Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 7,011
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,022 (#109 most common name, -85.4% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #15
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 126,279

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H6df4_0gR6y92R00

35 / 50Pixabay

#16. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.

Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 7,260
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,361 (#16 most common name, -53.7% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #12
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 142,869

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s3T65_0gR6y92R00

36 / 50Malakhova Ganna // Shutterstock

#15. Christina

Christina is a name of Latin origin meaning “follower of Christ”.

Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 7,685
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 282 (#387 (tie) most common name, -96.3% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 125,747

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0no9Kv_0gR6y92R00

37 / 50phadungsak sawasdee // Shutterstock

#14. Amanda

Amanda is a name of Latin origin meaning “worthy of love”.

Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 7,721
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 338 (#340 most common name, -95.6% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 123,920

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Aheu0_0gR6y92R00

38 / 50Canva

#13. Rebecca

Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.

Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 7,784
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 612 (#189 most common name, -92.1% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #13
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 137,312

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KBiqE_0gR6y92R00

39 / 50Canva

#12. Julie

Julie is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.

Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 8,408
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 182 (#559 (tie) most common name, -97.8% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #18
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 121,949

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WpgBR_0gR6y92R00

40 / 50Pixabay

#11. Stephanie

Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.

Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 8,577
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 237 (#449 most common name, -97.2% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 160,470

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gtsiq_0gR6y92R00

41 / 50Shyamalamuralinath // Shutterstock

#10. Nicole

Nicole is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.

Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 8,719
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 355 (#328 most common name, -95.9% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #10
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 144,672

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bQDdx_0gR6y92R00

42 / 50Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#9. Kelly

Kelly is a name of Irish origin meaning “bright-headed”.

Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 9,459
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 154 (#648 most common name, -98.4% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 133,568

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=284EEP_0gR6y92R00

43 / 50Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#8. Kimberly

Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning “from the wood of the royal forest”.

Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 12,410
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 332 (#344 most common name, -97.3% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 229,112

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HyXk7_0gR6y92R00

44 / 50Canva

#7. Lisa

Lisa is a name of English origin meaning “God’s promise”.

Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 13,369
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136 (#704 most common name, -99.0% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 228,676

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10gAv4_0gR6y92R00

45 / 50riggleton // Shutterstock

#6. Heather

Heather is a name of Scottish origin meaning “a variety of small shrubs with pink or white flowers”.

Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 13,588
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 64 (#1173 most common name, -99.5% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 203,939

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b0xY0_0gR6y92R00

46 / 50Bodler // Shutterstock

#5. Angela

Angela is a name of Latin origin meaning “messenger of God”.

Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 15,492
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 265 (#406 most common name, -98.3% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 225,222

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Z0Fj_0gR6y92R00

47 / 50Aaron Amat // Shutterstock

#4. Melissa

Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning “honey bee”.

Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 15,632
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 180 (#567 (tie) most common name, -98.8% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 253,291

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AU9AN_0gR6y92R00

48 / 50Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock

#3. Michelle

Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 15,942
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 290 (#381 (tie) most common name, -98.2% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 249,140

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y0dOi_0gR6y92R00

49 / 50Marko Poplasen // Shutterstock

#2. Amy

Amy is a name of French origin meaning “beloved”.

Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 18,509
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 333 (#342 most common name, -98.2% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 269,009

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34mrHV_0gR6y92R00

50 / 50Mcimage // Shutterstock

#1. Jennifer

Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.

Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 32,375
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 280 (#391 (tie) most common name, -99.1% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 581,791

