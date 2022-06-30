Most popular girl names in the 70s in Ohio
While many women throughout history have achieved amazing things, most little girls’ names are popularized by the stars of the entertainment industry: a child actress who was a beacon of hope during the Great Depression; the title of a popular song; or the name fictional characters gave their baby in a sitcom.
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 70s in Ohio using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by number of babies born.
So why were so many parents drawn to a few popular names during this groovy decade? The answers vary from name to name but make total sense when you consider the context of the era—after all, names can tell the story of a generation. Radios blaring the melodies Fleetwood Mac may have inspired parents to name their daughters after the band’s keyboardist, Christine McVie, people who came of age during the peace-and-love counterculture revolution may have been attracted to nature-inspired baby names, like Crystal, April, or Heather. Other newborns of the 1970s may have gotten their names from some of the biggest stars of the decade, like Julie Andrews or Carrie Fisher.
Keep reading to see if any familiar girls’ names (or your own!) made our list.
1 / 50Krystyna Taran // Shutterstock
#50. Teresa
Teresa is a name of Greek origin meaning “huntress”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,022
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 95 (#911 most common name, -96.9% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #52
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 56,001
2 / 50Oleggg // Shutterstock
#49. Denise
Denise is a name of Greek origin meaning “to be devoted to Bacchus”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,024
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 37 (#1498 most common name, -98.8% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #53
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 55,860
3 / 50lascot studio // Pexels
#48. Michele
Michele is a name of Italian origin meaning “Who is like God?”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,158
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #51
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 56,541
4 / 50Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#47. Tara
Tara is a name of Irish origin meaning “rocky hill”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,228
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 89 (#952 most common name, -97.2% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #43
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 65,075
5 / 50Pixabay
#46. Stacey
Stacey is a name of Greek origin meaning “resurrection”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,254
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #47
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 59,222
6 / 50Nina Buday // Shutterstock
#45. Danielle
Danielle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,429
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 428 (#263 most common name, -87.5% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #46
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 60,915
7 / 50Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#44. Cynthia
Cynthia is a name of Greek origin meaning “moon goddess”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,454
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 120 (#770 (tie) most common name, -96.5% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #31
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 80,209
8 / 50Durganand // Shutterstock
#43. Jill
Jill is a name of English origin meaning “child of the gods”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,544
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #54
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 55,073
9 / 50Rob Marmion // Shutterstock
#42. Wendy
Wendy is a name of English origin meaning “friend”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,553
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 30 (#1633 most common name, -99.2% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #36
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 74,188
10 / 50Studio Romantic // Shutterstock
#41. Patricia
Patricia is a name of Latin origin meaning “noble”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,621
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 108 (#824 (tie) most common name, -97.0% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #30
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 81,118
11 / 50Dasha Muller // Shutterstock
#40. Tonya
Tonya is a name of Russian origin meaning “praiseworthy”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,638
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #49
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 57,768
12 / 50Blend Images // Shutterstock
#39. Crystal
Crystal is a name of Latin origin meaning “Earth mineral”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,780
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87 (#972 (tie) most common name, -97.7% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #37
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 73,759
13 / 50s_oleg // Shutterstock
#38. Holly
Holly is a name of English origin meaning “the clearing by the hollow”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,891
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 217 (#482 most common name, -94.4% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #58
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 50,467
14 / 50Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design // Shutterstock
#37. Stacy
Stacy is a name of Greek origin meaning “fruitful or productive”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,919
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11 (#2263 (tie) most common name, -99.7% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #38
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 69,911
15 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#36. Jamie
Jamie is a name of Scottish origin meaning “supplanter”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,934
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 169 (#599 most common name, -95.7% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #40
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 67,812
16 / 50Canva
#35. Tiffany
Tiffany is a name of Greek origin meaning “appearance of God”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,940
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118 (#781 most common name, -97.0% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #42
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 65,151
17 / 50Zdenka Darula // Shutterstock
#34. April
April is a name of Latin origin meaning “to open”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,204
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 146 (#674 most common name, -96.5% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #34
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 76,935
18 / 50Darren Brode // Shutterstock
#33. Erin
Erin is a name of Irish origin meaning “peace”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,284
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 335 (#341 most common name, -92.2% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #39
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 67,911
19 / 50Max Bukovski // Shutterstock
#32. Rachel
Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,404
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 713 (#167 most common name, -83.8% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #33
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 77,777
20 / 50Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design // Shutterstock
#31. Karen
Karen is a name of Danish origin meaning “pure”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,420
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 167 (#607 most common name, -96.2% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #25
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 95,185
21 / 50Canva
#30. Andrea
Andrea is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,849
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 384 (#303 most common name, -92.1% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #28
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 86,433
22 / 50Coy_Creek // Shutterstock
#29. Carrie
Carrie is a name of German origin meaning “free man”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,857
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 63 (#1182 most common name, -98.7% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #41
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 66,837
23 / 50Canva
#28. Susan
Susan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “lily”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,137
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 154 (#648 most common name, -97.0% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #27
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 88,327
24 / 50Canva
#27. Lori
Lori is a name of English origin meaning “bay laurel”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,341
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 96 (#904 most common name, -98.2% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #32
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 77,784
25 / 50Canva
#26. Tammy
Tammy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “palm tree”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,447
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #23
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 98,830
26 / 50Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#25. Tina
Tina is a name of English origin meaning “river”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,474
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 30 (#1633 most common name, -99.5% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #29
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 84,757
27 / 50Kateryna Gurska // Shutterstock
#24. Christine
Christine is a name of English origin meaning “follower of Christ”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,552
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 103 (#860 (tie) most common name, -98.1% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #22
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 103,241
28 / 50George Rudy // Shutterstock
#23. Tracy
Tracy is a name of Irish origin meaning “fighter”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 6,288
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #24
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 95,538
29 / 50Michael Pettigrew // Shutterstock
#22. Dawn
Dawn is a name of English origin meaning “daybreak”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 6,386
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 16 (#2009 (tie) most common name, -99.7% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #26
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 92,443
30 / 50Darkdiamond67 // Shutterstock
#21. Shannon
Shannon is a name of Irish origin meaning “wise river”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 6,512
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 81 (#1023 (tie) most common name, -98.8% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #21
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 113,805
31 / 50Canva
#20. Jessica
Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 6,529
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 450 (#253 (tie) most common name, -93.1% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 143,488
32 / 50Pixabay
#19. Laura
Laura is a name of Latin origin meaning “bay laurel plant”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 6,597
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 352 (#331 most common name, -94.7% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 118,216
33 / 50ucchie79 // Shutterstock
#18. Sarah
Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 6,624
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,267 (#82 most common name, -80.9% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #19
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 118,841
34 / 50New Africa // Shutterstock
#17. Mary
Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “drop of the sea”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 7,011
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,022 (#109 most common name, -85.4% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 126,279
35 / 50Pixabay
#16. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 7,260
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,361 (#16 most common name, -53.7% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 142,869
36 / 50Malakhova Ganna // Shutterstock
#15. Christina
Christina is a name of Latin origin meaning “follower of Christ”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 7,685
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 282 (#387 (tie) most common name, -96.3% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 125,747
37 / 50phadungsak sawasdee // Shutterstock
#14. Amanda
Amanda is a name of Latin origin meaning “worthy of love”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 7,721
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 338 (#340 most common name, -95.6% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 123,920
38 / 50Canva
#13. Rebecca
Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 7,784
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 612 (#189 most common name, -92.1% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 137,312
39 / 50Canva
#12. Julie
Julie is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 8,408
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 182 (#559 (tie) most common name, -97.8% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 121,949
40 / 50Pixabay
#11. Stephanie
Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 8,577
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 237 (#449 most common name, -97.2% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 160,470
41 / 50Shyamalamuralinath // Shutterstock
#10. Nicole
Nicole is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 8,719
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 355 (#328 most common name, -95.9% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 144,672
42 / 50Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#9. Kelly
Kelly is a name of Irish origin meaning “bright-headed”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 9,459
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 154 (#648 most common name, -98.4% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 133,568
43 / 50Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock
#8. Kimberly
Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning “from the wood of the royal forest”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 12,410
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 332 (#344 most common name, -97.3% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 229,112
44 / 50Canva
#7. Lisa
Lisa is a name of English origin meaning “God’s promise”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 13,369
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136 (#704 most common name, -99.0% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 228,676
45 / 50riggleton // Shutterstock
#6. Heather
Heather is a name of Scottish origin meaning “a variety of small shrubs with pink or white flowers”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 13,588
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 64 (#1173 most common name, -99.5% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 203,939
46 / 50Bodler // Shutterstock
#5. Angela
Angela is a name of Latin origin meaning “messenger of God”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 15,492
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 265 (#406 most common name, -98.3% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 225,222
47 / 50Aaron Amat // Shutterstock
#4. Melissa
Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning “honey bee”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 15,632
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 180 (#567 (tie) most common name, -98.8% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 253,291
48 / 50Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock
#3. Michelle
Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 15,942
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 290 (#381 (tie) most common name, -98.2% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 249,140
49 / 50Marko Poplasen // Shutterstock
#2. Amy
Amy is a name of French origin meaning “beloved”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 18,509
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 333 (#342 most common name, -98.2% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 269,009
50 / 50Mcimage // Shutterstock
#1. Jennifer
Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.
Ohio
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 32,375
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 280 (#391 (tie) most common name, -99.1% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 581,791
