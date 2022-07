The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites all to 1864 Ransoming, Burning & Rebirth on July 16, 2022. History comes alive in Chambersburg during the re-enactment of the 1864 Ransoming, Burning & Rebirth of Chambersburg. The town will be set ablaze with atmospheric affects so real you will think you’ve traveled back to 1864. Celebrate community and the human spirit — its resiliency, faith, and courage — with a historical re-enactment of the ransoming, burning, and rebirth of Chambersburg on July 16 at 9 p.m.

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO