On Saturday, June 25, the Parmer County Sheriff’s office posted a scam alert notice on Facebook advising the public of a scam that was posted on Facebook. The post shows photos of two men and warns the public around Bovina to be alert and vigilant. It goes on to say the men claim to be homeless, seek help and then attack. It further claims that they attacked a 33-year-old single mother two days ago.

PARMER COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO