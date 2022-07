SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Another heat wave is expected for the week ahead starting on the 4th. Temperatures may once again see a stretch in the triple digits. It will stay very steamy as well and heat advisories could be issued at some point next week for parts of the ArkLaTex. Rain will be tough to find as a mainly dry pattern returns to the area.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 18 HOURS AGO