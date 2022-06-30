ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball Hall of Fame launches “Hoophall Hangouts” featuring basketball players, personalities and Hall of Famers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Basketball Hall of Fame summer program includes various appearances from basketball players, personalities and Hall of Famers.

The “ Hoophall Hangouts ” program runs at 1 p.m. from Friday, July 1st through Wednesday, August 31st with guest appearances including Grant Hill, Jay Wright, Tim Hardaway, Bob Huggins and George Karl. The University of Massachusetts new men’s basketball coach Frank Martin will also make an appearance.

New coach Frank Martin speaks during UMass Amherst conference

“The Hall is excited to bring summer programming back to Springfield starting in July,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “Paired with our newly renovated museum, Hoophall Hangouts will elevate the experience for our museum guests and will hopefully leave everyone with fantastic memories of their visit.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hall Of Famers#Nexstar Media Inc
