1822 May 25 – By one of the Acts of Congress, the sum of $6,000 was appropriated for a survey of the coast of Florida under the direction of the President. An accurate chart of the coast, as well as the knowledge of the capabilities of the numerous little islands that are located on it, are the things of great importance. We are told that many of these islands are heavily timbered and several of them abound with deer, evidence that the soil is good and that they are supplied with fresh water. There is no possible reason why these islands should not produce the coffee tree and most other West India plants.

LEVY COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO