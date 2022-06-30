Columbia man sentenced to federal prison for illegally possessing firearm

COLUMBIA, SC (WJBF) – A Columbia man, 50-year-old Shaheem Shaquille Williams, was sentenced to over three years in federal prison after he plead guilty to possessing a firearm after already being convicted of a prior felony.

A Richland County deputy stopped Williams on August 26, 2021 after determining the tag on the vehicle did not belong on the car he was driving. After the deputy realized Williams did not have a driver’s license, Williams ran from the traffic stop. The deputy chased him and saw him throw down an object that was later determined to be a gun. After wrestling with Williams and tasing him, another officer arrived and the two deputies were able to take him into custody. After arresting Williams, the deputy went back to the path of the pursuit and found the firearm laying in the yard of a nearby home.

Senior United States District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie sentenced Williams to 43 months in prison, followed by a 3-year term of court-ordered supervision.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney William K. Witherspoon prosecuted the case.

