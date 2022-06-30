ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia man sentenced to federal prison for illegally possessing firearm

COLUMBIA, SC (WJBF) – A Columbia man, 50-year-old Shaheem Shaquille Williams, was sentenced to over three years in federal prison after he plead guilty to possessing a firearm after already being convicted of a prior felony.

A Richland County deputy stopped Williams on August 26, 2021 after determining the tag on the vehicle did not belong on the car he was driving. After the deputy realized Williams did not have a driver’s license, Williams ran from the traffic stop. The deputy chased him and saw him throw down an object that was later determined to be a gun. After wrestling with Williams and tasing him, another officer arrived and the two deputies were able to take him into custody. After arresting Williams, the deputy went back to the path of the pursuit and found the firearm laying in the yard of a nearby home.

Senior United States District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie sentenced Williams to 43 months in prison, followed by a 3-year term of court-ordered supervision.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney William K. Witherspoon prosecuted the case.

Two men found shot to death at Days Inn in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two men were found shot to death in a motel room. Authorities say at 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, deputies responded to Days Inn on Columbia Hwy North for shots fired. When deputies arrived, they found a 40-year-old man and a 39-year-old […]
AIKEN, SC
wgac.com

15 Year Old in Custody, One More Sought in Murders

The 15 year old juvenile who was being sought in connection with the recent murders of three people on Wadley Drive in Aiken County has surrendered to authorities while another suspect is still at-large. The juvenile, who’s name won’t be released because of his age, is being held at the...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Columbia burglar caught after being spotted by police

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Burglary suspect James Murphy, who is accused of stealing electronics and other items from Ebenezer Lutheran and another location on Bull was caught on Friday. The Columbia Police Department reported an officer saw Murphy on Bull Street and Calhoun Street during the afternoon. Murphy is...
COLUMBIA, SC
Aiken Standard

Juvenile suspect arrested in connection with shooting that claimed three lives

A juvenile male suspect in a shooting that claimed three lives in Aiken turned himself in to Aiken County Sheriff’s Office investigators Thursday night and was arrested. The 15-year-old is being held at the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice’s detention center in Columbia, pending a detention hearing and further criminal proceedings, according to a Friday news release from Capt. Eric Abdullah of the sheriff’s office.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Columbia shooting on Millwood Avenue under investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are at the scene of an apparent shooting that happened Friday afternoon. The department shared a short statement around 6:30 p.m. suggesting that the incident happened near the Orange Party Shop located at 2480 Millwood Avenue. According to police, a male victim showed up...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

RCSD hair-pulling civil lawsuit settled for $72,000

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The civil lawsuit over a highly publicized incident between a former Richland Co. Sheriff’s Deputy and a suspect has settled. The lawsuit centered around a January 2020 incident, where former RCSD Deputy Kyle Oliver pulled plaintiff Cierra Davis down to the ground by her hair.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Fatal hit and run under investigation in Aiken County

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a hit and run incident that left an Aiken man dead. The incident occurred Friday morning at approximately 12:52 A.M. on the 800 block of Laurens Street near Beams Road. An Aiken Department of Public Safety Officer discovered the victim deceased on Laurens Street. […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
