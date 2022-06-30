ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battery’s Paterson leading for club and country

By Dan Fanning
 2 days ago

MT. PLESANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Battery defender AJ Paterson leads the black and yellow as the clubs captain.

Recently, he’s been the leader of an entire country’s side.

“Since my debut that was always my goal. I wanna wear the armband, lead the team out there. Listen to the national anthem, and everything and I’ve done it now,” Paterson said.

Patersons father is from Grenada.

His son has represented the Spice Boys since 2018, never thinking the game or country would take him this far.

“I always thought, ah I’ll get called into the camps in Grenada, the ones around the Caribbean. Went to Puerto Rico, thought that’s the extent of it,” said AJ.

It hasn’t been, now kids in the small island country are looking up to AJ.

Three weeks ago, he captained against a side he looked up to growing up, the USA.

“Sometimes I think against the states, my mind went blank. It was like, I know I’m living this experience but I can’t think at the moment. It was great, I tried to tell people, even on the field you know when these guys are making these runs or moving super fast, I feel like I’m living inside FIFA.”

Paterson’s experiences on the pitch will last a lifetime.

As he’s leading the way for his club and fathers proud country.

