Salt Lake City, UT

Eric Paschall set to become unrestricted free agent

By Dana Greene
 2 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – It appears as though Eric Paschall’s short stay with the Utah Jazz is over.

With NBA free agency starting Thursday afternoon, Paschall was not given a qualifying offer by the Jazz, and will become an unrestricted free agent. Paschall will be able to sign with any team.

Paschall posted a message on Twitter Thursday morning, “Appreciate you Utah!!”

Paschall signed a 1-year, $1.78 million deal with the Jazz last summer after spending his first two NBA seasons with the Golden State Warriors.

Jazz officially hire Will Hardy as sixth coach in franchise history

Paschall never got a chance at consistent playing time, averaging 12.7 minutes in 58 total games. Paschall 5.8 points and 1.8 rebounds for the Jazz, both career-lows for the 6-foot-6, 255-pound forward.

Having grown up with All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, Paschall provided a strong presence in the locker room for Mitchell.

Mitchell responded to Paschall’s tweet sarcastically, “Bum.”

The Jazz also did not send a qualifying offer to point guard Trent Forrest, making him an unrestricted free agent as well.

In two seasons with the Jazz, Forrest averaged 3.1 points and 1.7 assists per game.

