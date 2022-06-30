Deorro in Phoenix, AZ Oct 22, 2022 – presale code

Ara Residences - Luxury New Construction Rentals - NOW OPEN!!! SPECIALS AVAILABLE!! Ara Residences is an innovative luxury town home rental community comprised of two-story smart homes. Situated in the ever popular Arcadia area of Phoenix you are minutes from all your favorite restaurants and activities. These smart homes with private backyards offer you everything you want in the location you want to live. These two and three bedroom homes all have private backyards, two car garages, two car driveways, large laundry rooms with full size washer and dryer, high speed internet (up to 1000mbs/s), keyless door entry and doorbell camera, smart climate control, and more. The community has a pool and spa with grilling area, community outdoor firepit, and a dog run. Your next home is is located minutes from Scottsdale, Tempe, Paradise Valley, Sky Harbor and Downtown Phoenix.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO