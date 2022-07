Syracuse, N.Y. – A young mother killed by her 44-year-old abusive ex-boyfriend tried to get away from him for several years, her mother said. Around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, Michael C. Brantley fatally shot Charisma Smith once in the head in her new apartment in Syracuse, police said. He also shot Smith’s 18-year-old brother several times but he survived the attack, police said. Brantley was later found dead in his car near the Syracuse Hancock International Airport.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO