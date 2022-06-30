Peach Festival Coming in August to Fort Loudon

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Local organizations are stepping up to help after a major fire destroyed the dining hall of a popular summer camp Wednesday in Frederick County. Feed the Fridge, a local nonprofit, has teamed up with D.C.-based restaurant chain Medium Rare to deliver 600 meals to campers at Camp Airy in Thurmont. The meals include steak and grilled chicken with salad, along with a vegetarian option, the nonprofit said. The nonprofit stocks more than 10 community fridges around D.C. and Maryland with up to 100 free meals a day. Feed the Fridge was founded by Mark Bucher, and Medium Rare was co-founded...

FREDERICK COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO