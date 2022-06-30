ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Loudon, PA

Peach Festival Coming in August to Fort Loudon

By Staff Report
 2 days ago

The Fort Loudon 11th annual Peach Festival will be held in August on the 20th day, opening up at 9am on the dot and shutting down around 3pm...

WTAJ

Creation Festival brings Christian music to Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After two years off, the Creation Festival has returned, bringing one of the country’s largest Christian music festivals back to Huntingdon County. Church groups came from all over the country to experience the four day event. Creation Festival is held at the Agape Campground in Shirleysburg. Over 10,000 people attended […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
fcfreepress

Blue Knob Mountain Bike Challenge and Festival

Blue Knob Mountain Bike Association (BKMTBA) a 501(c)(3) is holding a mountain bike festival and 15-mile race that will incorporate both the trail systems at Blue Knob All Season Resort, 1424 Overland Pass, Claysburg, PA 16625, and Blue Knob State Park on August 13th. Racers can follow the link https://www.bikereg.com/blue-knob-mountain-bike-challenge-and-festival...
CLAYSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Friends of Legal Services Book Sale, July 10-30th

A three-week book drive for the 36th Annual Friends of Legal Services book sale will start on Sunday, July 10, and run through Saturday, July 30. Books of all types, used and new, hardback and paperback, in good condition, and artwork, CDs (including audiobooks), DVDs, sheet music, puzzles, and board games can be donated at the following local sites:
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
CBS Baltimore

Local Nonprofit, Restaurant Chain Provide 600 Meals To Camp Airy After Dining Hall Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Local organizations are stepping up to help after a major fire destroyed the dining hall of a popular summer camp Wednesday in Frederick County. Feed the Fridge, a local nonprofit, has teamed up with D.C.-based restaurant chain Medium Rare to deliver 600 meals to campers at Camp Airy in Thurmont. The meals include steak and grilled chicken with salad, along with a vegetarian option, the nonprofit said. The nonprofit stocks more than 10 community fridges around D.C. and Maryland with up to 100 free meals a day. Feed the Fridge was founded by Mark Bucher, and Medium Rare was co-founded...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
City
Fort Loudon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
WGAL

Reenactors gather for 159th anniversary of Battle of Gettysburg

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — The first shots in the Battle of Gettysburg were fired on July 1, 1863. Hundreds of reenactors are gathering at the Daniel Lady Farm this weekend to remember what many consider a key turning point of the Civil War. "We've been looking forward to coming down...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Lancaster Farming

National Manure Expo Returns to East Coast

The North American Manure Expo will be held in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, July 13-14. The event was last held on the East Coast in 2015. Nutrient and soil health benefits provided by manure have become more valuable in the wake of high fertilizer prices, and this year’s expo will feature tours, demonstrations, presentations by national experts, and a trade show.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Weekly Digest: Notices and Announcements 6/29/22

If you have a birthday, birth, anniversary, wedding, fundraiser, engagement announcement, or event coming up, we want to know! Submit your announcement for free and we will publish it in our Weekly Digest on Wednesday. Just visit this link: https://fcfreepresspa.com/submit-an-announcement/. Upcoming Birthdays. Lorraine Bailey July 13th. Erica Johnson July 17th.
AMBERSON, PA
WITF

Battle of Hanover Commemoration events and trails

Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 9:30 am and 7:30 pm on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. The Civil War Battle of Hanover was fought on June 30th, 1863. There...
HANOVER, PA
Christ
thecatoctinbanner.com

15-Year-Old Launches Successful Innovative Creamery in Pennsylvania

Ripleigh’s Creamery dares to think differently about ice cream. The creamery is inspired and owned by 15-year-old Ripleigh Maring (pictured right), a rising sophomore at Delone Catholic High School and a member of the school’s volleyball team. You can find Ripleigh creating new flavors in the kitchen and whipping up some awesome shakes and other treats at one of the two Ripleigh’s Creamery locations!
MCSHERRYSTOWN, PA
fcfreepress

Martha Louise Short obituary 1930~2022

Martha Louise Short (Olson), 92, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born January 30, 1930 in Marshall County, Iowa she was the daughter of the late Tilman and Birdilla R. (Robertson) Olson. In her younger years Martha worked with tuberculous patients at South...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
hagerstownmagazine.com

Classic Car Group for Children

Cruising for a cause: Club raises money for children. If it’s a Saturday night, Larry Sulser can be found sitting in a banana yellow delivery van blaring ‘50s and ‘60s music while in the back parking lot of JCPenney’s at the Valley Mall. He’s not alone,...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
fcfreepress

Rodney L “Rod” LeBeau obituary 1954~2022

Rodney L “Rod” LeBeau, 68, of Orrstown, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born Monday, March 8, 1954 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Leo A. and Ruth E. Swanger LeBeau. Rod was a 1972 graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Charlotte E Rice obituary 1924~2022

Charlotte E Rice, passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter on June 28, 2022. She was 98 years old. Charlotte was born on June 11, 1924 in Newville. She was a daughter of the late Harry J. and Lillian Russell Young. She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia...
NEWVILLE, PA
Lancaster Farming

Auctioning Fun and Toys

LITTLESTOWN, Pa. — Auctions take place for many reasons. Real estate and personal property is frequently auctioned to settle estates of those who have died. Some auctions are held by folks reducing personal inventories, clearing financial obligations, or because items that have accumulated are no longer useful, needed or wanted by owners. Some auctions may offer “soup to nuts” selections, while others focus on specific types of items, from massive farm and construction equipment to tiny coins.
LITTLESTOWN, PA
fcfreepress

Richard F “Rick” Smith obituary 1954~2022

Richard F “Rick” Smith, 68, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the evening of Monday, June 27, 2022, at UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle Hospital. He was born on March 26, 1954, in Hanover, a son of the late Harold F. and Janet (Geisler) Smith. Rick married Brenda Marie Bair...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

John Edward Beaston Sr. 1955~2022

Mr. John Edward Beaston Sr., 66, of Chambersburg, died Monday morning, June 27, 2022, at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. He was the husband of Mrs. H. Irene Burkett Beaston, his wife of 47 years. Born July 2, 1955, in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Gordon Dale and Mary...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

ChambersFest Events to Kick Off July 9

Delicious food, family activities, ice cream, history and so much more is planned for the 36th Annual ChambersFest from July 9 to 16 in the greater Chambersburg area. The weeklong festival is family friendly and will include a variety of fun community events including Restaurant Week, Scoop-a-Palooza & Ice Cream Trail, Tim & Susan Cook Memorial Race, Old Market Day, 1864: The Burning, history exhibits, musicals and more. Each activity is coordinated by various organizations with the Greater Chambersburg Chamber of Commerce promoting the festival throughout the region.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Hubert H Shreve obituary 1937~2022

Mr. Hubert H Shreve, 84, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation and Wellness Center, Chambersburg, PA. Born August 27, 1937 in Mill Creek, WV, he was the son of the late Hubert Shreve and Kathleen (Cave) Ohlander. He and his wife, the late...
WAYNESBORO, PA
fcfreepress

Jimmy L “Jim” Brown obituary 1938~2022

Jimmy L “Jim” Brown, 83, of Chambersburg, passed away on June 29, 2022 at Brookview Health Care Center. Born July 30, 1938 in Birmingham, AL, he was a son of the late Leonard O. and Edna Vail Brown. Jim earned his Master’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering at the...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
