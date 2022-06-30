Help endangered plants survive with Haleakalā National Park service trip

If you’ve ever been to the Hawaiian Islands, you might have been lucky enough to catch a hula show. There are many types of hula and hula shows across the islands, and the intention is always to share a fundamental Hawaiian cultural practice with visitors. Over the years, the hula has been commodified by hordes of reductionist-leaning tourists — those who want to bring home bobblehead dolls to stick on their car dashboards — who simplify rather than complicate the practice enough, as its long history rightly deserves it. Originally a religious gesture to honor the gods, then later banned by Queen Ka’ahumanu as a pagan practice, the hula was reclaimed in 1874 and allowed to be played in public again.

WAILEA, HI ・ 3 DAYS AGO