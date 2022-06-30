ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Help endangered plants survive with Haleakalā National Park service trip

mauinow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHelp endangered plants survive by transplanting, weeding or preparing seeds at the Haleakalā National Park plant nursery from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 5. Volunteers may drive to the...

mauinow.com

bigislandvideonews.com

Operation Dry Water 2022 Runs Through Holiday

HONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - The multi-agency boating under the influence (BUI) education, detection, and enforcement event to commence across the main Hawaiian Islands. (BIVN) – State and federal law enforcement officials are getting Operation Dry Water 2022 underway on the water surrounding Hawaiʻi this holiday weekend. From the...
HONOLULU, HI
mauinow.com

Go Green Recycling in West Maui, July 16

Go Green Recycling is a monthly, appointment-required, bulky-item recycling event hosted by Mālama Maui Nui for residents of West Maui. July’s event will take place on Saturday, July 16 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1870 Honoapiʻilani Highway, Lāhaina in the parking lot mauka/behind the Lāhaina District Court.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KHON2

What’s closed and open on July 4th

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tomorrow is the Fourth of July and many will be preparing to celebrate the federal holiday. So what will be open and what will be closed?. The holiday schedule for the City and County of Honolulu operations is as follows:. CLOSED:. City and County of Honolulu...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

51.3 acres acquired in West Maui for County Park

The County of Maui has acquired 51.3 acres in West Maui for a purchase price of $2 million from Maui Land & Pineapple Co. for development of a County park, Mayor Michael Victorino announced today. The land is located mauka of Honoapiʻilani Highway and on the Lahaina side of Maui...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
thenewzealandtimes.com

Behind the Scenes of Hula at Four Seasons Resort Maui At Wailea

If you’ve ever been to the Hawaiian Islands, you might have been lucky enough to catch a hula show. There are many types of hula and hula shows across the islands, and the intention is always to share a fundamental Hawaiian cultural practice with visitors. Over the years, the hula has been commodified by hordes of reductionist-leaning tourists — those who want to bring home bobblehead dolls to stick on their car dashboards — who simplify rather than complicate the practice enough, as its long history rightly deserves it. Originally a religious gesture to honor the gods, then later banned by Queen Ka’ahumanu as a pagan practice, the hula was reclaimed in 1874 and allowed to be played in public again.
WAILEA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Amid extreme drought, Maui residents prohibited from non-essential use of water

MAKAWAO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Upcountry and West Maui residents have been banned starting Thursday from using non-essential water, said officials. That means no washing vehicles or watering lawns until further notice. The restrictions are because of extreme drought conditions on Maui. For Makawao residents Gladys and Sherman Baisa, it’s no problem....
MAUI COUNTY, HI
travelawaits.com

10 Incredible Maui Vacation Homes You Should Rent Now

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. If you’re looking for paradise, you’ll find it on Maui. It’s the second-largest Hawaiian island, and it truly has something for everyone: pristine beaches, awe-inspiring sunrises and sunsets from the top of Mount Haleakala, some of the world’s best whale watching, delicious farm-to-table cuisine, and fantastic hiking trails. And that’s just the tip of the volcano.
HANA, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Some Hawaii Flight Prices Are About To Drop Below $29

This week, Hawaii newcomer Southwest Airlines made a big announcement, the result of which will be fares below the current sale level of $29 on interisland flights. And that could have a boomerang effect on lowering many mainland fares while Hawaii simultaneously wrestles with managing increased tourism and exorbitant hotel costs. But back to airfares. Does anyone see $19 on interisland? We do, and here’s why.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Mandatory water restrictions in place for West Maui, Upcountry amid severe drought

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mandatory water use restrictions are in effect for West Maui and Upcountry communities starting Thursday. The county issued a Stage 1 water shortage declaration due to severe drought and key reservoirs running low. “As dry weather continues, reservoir levels and ditch flows will continue to drop, and...
HONOLULU, HI
mauinow.com

Maui Job Openings: Featured Positions from June 28 – July 4

Maui Now’s featured jobs from June 28 to July 4, 2022. Add your job listing. * Receive a $3,500 sign-on bonus after completing training for the Airport Guest Service Agent – Kahului position. Description: Our Guest Services Agents provide our guests with an authentic Hawaiian hospitality experience working...
KAHULUI, HI
mauinow.com

Hawaiʻi Red Cross announces new officers and board of directors

The American Red Cross of Hawaii welcomes new officers and members to its Board of Directors. The following individuals were newly elected and began their service with the Board beginning July 1, 2022:. Jon Mauer: President & CEO of Island Energy Services, will continue serving as Chair. Randy Diamond: Area...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Fines, restrictions for those who abandon vehicles in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A new law looks to scrap Hawaii's abandoned vehicle problem, an issue that has plagued roadways for years. We've all seen them along roads or in neighborhoods: abandoned vehicles left by owners who no longer want them. But now a new law, with some far reaching consequences, could help clear our communities of these junked cars.
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Wind Advisory Issued For Parts Of Hawaiʻi Island

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - East winds 20 to 30 mph, with localized gusts to 50 mph, are possible for areas of Hāmākua and North and South Kohala. (BIVN) – National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Wind Advisory for parts of Hawaiʻi island, which will be in effect until 6 p.m. this evening.
HONOLULU, HI

