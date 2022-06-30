ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The String Cheese Incident Announce Two Jamaican Incidents

antiMUSIC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Big Hassle Media) The String Cheese Incident have announced that they will return to Runaway Bay, Jamaica for two back-to-back, all-inclusive Intimate International Incidents early next year. They will be joined this time by...

NME

Open’er Festival 2022 day four: The Killers and Peggy Gou close the party in style

The final day of Open’er 2022 is a bright one, whether because of the sun that blesses the disused Gdynia-Kosakowo Airport site or – once that great ball of fire has set – because of the glowing neon art installations dotted around the site. In the middle of the field that connects the main stage with the smaller tents is a totem of fluorescent shapes that looks like a more abstract, singular version of Las Vegas’ Seven Magic Mountains. Next to the Beat Stage, an otherwise drab tunnel is lit up in the colours of the rainbow, giving its grey concrete a vibrant makeover.
Loudwire

Best Rock + Metal Songs of June – Staff Favorites + Essentials

Here are the best rock and metal songs of June, 2022!. It was the most stacked month of new music so far this year with some seriously huge acts all dropping fresh tunes. Even so, plenty of newcomers and other artists dominated our listening habits this month. Beyond all the essentials, the Loudwire staff has made selections for their own personal favorites from June and it's possible you may have missed some of these. There's literally hundreds of new songs coming out each week, but nothing was as good as what you'll find below!
Kerrang

Red Hot Chili Peppers postpone tonight’s Glasgow gig due to illness

On their current live jaunt through the UK and Europe (read our Barcelona review here), the Red Hot Chili Peppers have unfortunately had to postpone tonight's gig in Glasgow. Due to illness, the Los Angeles funk-rock legends won't be able to make the Bellahouston Park gig on July 1, with a short statement from the band confirming that, "We are working on ways to reschedule."
American Songwriter

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators Enter Virtual Reality

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators have entered the virtual reality world of their music with the Groove Science Studios-created platform, Soundscape VR (SVR). Through the SVR Magic Mirror Musical Metaverse, fans can immerse themselves in the 10 tracks of the band’s recent album, 4, inside a virtual concert world, where users can play around with customizable avatars and explore six different “worlds,” including “Twilight Thicket,” while listening to Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators’ music.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Pink Floyd Announces Long-Delayed ‘Animals’ Reissue

The long-awaited reissue of Pink Floyd's Animals will finally be released on Sept. 16. Animals 2018 Remix will be released in CD, LP, Blu-ray and SACD formats, all of which come with a 28-page booklet. The sets will also be available individually on Sept. 16. A deluxe, limited-edition set will come out on Oct. 7 that includes the CD, LP, audio Blu-ray, audio DVD and a 32-page book featuring behind-the-scenes photos. The Blu-ray and DVD audio include the original 1977 stereo mix, the 2018 remix in stereo and, for the first time, 5.1 surround sound. The 2018 mixes were done by James Guthrie, who has worked with Pink Floyd since 1978.
thebrag.com

Watch Alanis Morissette’s emotional tribute to Taylor Hawkins at London concert

Alanis Morissette paid an emotional tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins during her London O2 concert this week. Currently on her ‘Jagged Little Pill’ anniversary tour, the iconic singer-songwriter took a moment at the first of two shows at the London arena to remember her former bandmate.
Stereogum

Jay Som’s Old Backing Band Fime Made A Fine Debut Album

If you know one thing about the Los Angeles rock band Fime, it’s that they used to be Jay Som’s backing band. Technically they’ve been around since 2015; Jay Som’s Melina Duterte recorded and produced their 2019 EP Sprawl. But when Jay Som’s European tour was cancelled due to COVID, they had a bunch of time on their hands. The result of all those open hours is the debut LP Sweeter Memory, which is out today, and it indicates that this crew deserves some shine of its own.
American Songwriter

Imagine Dragons Drop Double Album, ‘Mercury—Acts 1 & 2’ as a Celebration of Life

In 2021, Imagine Dragons dropped Mercy—Act 1 implying that there would be a second act. And, thankfully, there was. On July 1, the pop-rockers from Las Vegas dropped the next act in the Mercury collection. Mercury—Act 1 & 2 is an epic 32-track double album. Together, the sister albums pay homage to the life and loss that frontman Dan Reynolds has experienced over the past few years.
American Songwriter

The Deeper Meaning Behind “Yellow Ledbetter” by Pearl Jam

Initially written for Pearl Jam’s 1991 debut Ten, “Yellow Ledbetter” ended up as an album outtake and was instead released as a B-Side to “Jeremy” in 1992. Written by Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder along with bassist Jeff Ament and guitarist Mike McCready, though the song never made Ten, it has remained a fan favorite and a staple in the band’s setlist 30 years on.
Rolling Stone

Imagine Dragons Still Know How to Efficiently Stomp Stadiums Into Rubble

Click here to read the full article. Say what you will about Imagine Dragons, but they don’t do things halfway. Since breaking through in the early 2010s with singles like the monster stomp “Radioactive” and the neo-power-ballad “Demons,” the Las Vegas band has been big in every sense — its success, its sound, its ambition. So it makes sense that their latest album, the 18-track opus Mercury — Act 2, is actually the second half of a double album, finishing off what last year’s sprawling Mercury — Act 1 started. Thematically, Mercury — Act 2 deals with the existential fallout of...
thedigitalfix.com

Adam Sandler performed with Deftones and Incubus for Little Nicky

The 2000s was a wild time; Facebook was established, a global recession was about to kick off, and Adam Sandler was in his heyday of making ‘funny movies’. However, no matter how you feel about Sandler’s brand of comedy, the 2000s also marked the surprising collision of two of the best rock bands of the decade, Deftones and Incubus, with the Happy Gilmore star – giving us one of the most bizarre creative collaborations.
