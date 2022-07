Nearly one million Pennsylvania Medicaid recipients received a letter from the state last week notifying them of a major change to their health plan. As a result of the state’s new HealthChoices contract, which determines statewide health plan eligibility, 900,000 affected recipients will be required to select a new health plan by August 16th, or risk having the decision made for them. This comes on the heels before the anticipated end of the public health emergency declaration, which will impact Medicaid coverage for millions of Americans.

