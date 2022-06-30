Machine Gun Kelly Explains Why He Smashed a Champagne Flute on His Face

Machine Gun Kelly is spilling on why he broke a champagne flute on his face!

It happened at a wild after party for his Madison Square Garden show in NYC on Tuesday night. MGK stood up in front of a crowd and smashed the glass against his head, saying, “I don’t give a f**k, bro. I don’t give a sh*t.” He went on to sing “My Ex’s Best Friend,” his face dripping in blood, and with more blood covering his pink shirt.

The rock star stopped by “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Wednesday, where he explained why he did it.

“You know when you clink a champagne glass with a fork to kind of [get people’s attention]? Yeah, well, I didn’t have a fork,” the 32-year-old said. “So I just clinked it on my head.”

Seth told him, “You know, in medicine, they call that ‘asking for it.’” MGK replied, “Yeah, so I had a serious case of that last night.”

Meyers recalled how the star was injured the last time he stopped by the show, and Machine Gun Kelly told him, “Yeah, I’m going to start having doctors around me every time I see Seth Meyers on my schedule.”

Earlier in the show Seth asked how MGK was feeling, and he quipped, “I feel like sh*t.”

It's no surprise after seeing photos of his injuries posted after the incident. The singer shared a series of pics on Instagram with the message, "NYC you’re my bloody valentine."

Machine Gun Kelly’s graphic performance at the after party came after his NYC show featuring Landon Barker, who joined him for their collab “Die in California.”

Landon’s appearance came as a surprise to some after his father Travis Barker, who produced the song, was hospitalized in L.A. with what was later revealed to be pancreatitis.

DailyMail.com reports the 18-year-old attended the after-party as well, and was spotted leaving with new flame Charli D’Amelio. MGK’s girlfriend Megan Fox was also reportedly at the party.