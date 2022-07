I am often asked my take on the future of work. I think a lot about what the pandemic taught us but I wonder if everyone got the same lesson and what trends are here to stay. Pre-pandemic, there was a feeling that collaboration couldn't happen unless people were in close proximity. Large open space offices were the norm and working from home was the exception, not the rule. Now that paradigm has shifted, many people work from home, particularly knowledge workers. We've essentially all been part of a big social experiment that effectively demonstrated that work can be done, successfully, from anywhere.

