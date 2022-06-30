ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Cryptoqueen’ added to FBI’s ten most wanted fugitives list

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The FBI is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a woman who reportedly defrauded investors of billions.

Ruja Ignatova, dubbed the “Cryptoqueen,” is wanted after she allegedly lead a fraud scheme that targeted millions of investors across the globe.

The FBI reports that in 2014, Ignatova and a partner founded OneCoin, a Bulgarian-based company, making false statements about the company and marketing it as the “Bitcoin killer.”

The fraudulent company then used a multi-level marketing strategy that encouraged investors to sell additional packages to their friends and family.

Detectives solve 24-year-old Utah cold case

“Ignatova targeted individuals who may not have fully understood the ins and outs of cryptocurrencies but were moved by Ignatova’s impressive resume and the marketing strategies used by OneCoin,” FBI officials said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V1FeG_0gR6vlpx00
Courtesy of FBI

In October of 2017, Ignatova was charged in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York and a federal warrant was issued for her arrest.

Investigators believe Ignatova was tipped off about the charges and fled from Bulgaria to Greece and has not been seen since.

Utah’s transgender sports ban to take effect July 1

She is 42-years-old and has brown eyes and dark brown to black hair. However, investigators believe she may have altered her appearance.

Ignatova is only the 11th woman to have been selected to be on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list in its 72-year history

If you have any tips on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact your local FBI office . You can also report tips anonymously here .

