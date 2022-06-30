Atlanta Falcons sign punter Bradley Pinion

Dec 12, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers punter Bradley Pinion (8) punts the ball in the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports Nathan Ray Seebeck

The Atlanta Falcons have signed punter Bradley Pinion to a one-year contract, the team announced Thursday.

Pinion was originally selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the fifth round (165th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Clemson. The 6-foot-5, 229-pound punter has appeared in 111 games over seven seasons with the 49ers and Buccaneers and has averaged 43.7 yards per punt (39.6 net avg.) on 502 punts, including 173 inside the 20-yard line.

Pinion has also appeared in six postseason games, averaging 45.5 yards per punt on 24 punts in the postseason, and won Super Bowl LV as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 28-year-old appeared in 15 games for Tampa Bay last season and averaged 42.5 yards per punt on 56 punts, including 23 inside the 20-yard-line.