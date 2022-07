Adele hopes more kids will be in her future. The singer – who is currently dating sports agent Rich Paul – discussed her dreams of growing her brood during her appearance on BBC’s “Desert Island Discs” podcast Monday. “I definitely would like a couple more kids,” Adele told host Lauren Laverne, after being asked how she envisions her life in 10 years. ”It would be wonderful if we can. If not, I’ve got Angelo. I just want to be happy.” Adele, 34, shares 9-year-old son Angelo with her ex-husband, Simon Konecki. The two finalized their divorce in April 2019. Despite their split, the “Easy...

