Dragon Ball Heroes Reveals Dark Look For Gohan From The Future

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnlike the Trunks from the far future ravaged by Androids 17 and 18, Future Gohan never made a comeback to Dragon Ball Z or Dragon Ball Super following his death at the hands of Dr. Gero's creations. Super Dragon Ball Heroes is changing this fact however by bringing back a very...

comicbook.com

