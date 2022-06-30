Calls from concerned pet owners increase at C.A.R.E.4PAWS ahead of 4th of July in Santa Barbara

PICTURED: Renderings of the proposed art center were unveiled inside the unfinished building, which could also house a cannabis dispensary next door. Photo by Alex Wilson. Eight cannabis companies are in the running for three permits to operate dispensaries in the city of Ventura, with some trying to sweeten the pot heading into a pivotal city meeting. The final decision on who will be granted the potentially lucrative permits will be made by City Manager Alex McIntyre following a public meeting July 18 where the companies and their supporters will make their cases.

VENTURA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO