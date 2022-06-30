ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Calls from concerned pet owners increase at C.A.R.E.4PAWS ahead of 4th of July in Santa Barbara

By Patricia Martellotti
KEYT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The staff at C.A.R.E.4PAWS is moving in full force, especially with one particular service. "We have a long list of people that are coming in getting micro chips getting vaccine getting first aid for their pets," said director Carlos Avitia of C.A.R.E.4PAWS. Just days before...

keyt.com

