Wis. school board members dismissed book about Japanese American incarceration as being ‘unbalanced,’ parents say

By Kimmy Yam
NBC News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParents are pushing back after a committee whose members sit on a Wisconsin school board did not move forward with approving a book about Japanese American incarceration during World War II for a sophomore English literature class. Muskego-Norway School Board members said including the book would require “balance” with...

All Republicans lie
5d ago

this is history! School teach about the Holocaust? That's history? Japan is the one that kept the war going that is why Pearl Harbor was annihilated? all things in American history should be taught Native Americans, the Holocaust Pearl Harbor concentration camps! it's not a critical race theory it is history! racism has been around since the Wild Wild West days! why should they have to learn it from the History Channel? good social studies teacher a good history teacher can teach it in a way that is not racial even though it was they can spin it! why does everyone want to erase history???

Denise Ellison
5d ago

Japan bombed Pearl Harbor. We as the United States freaked out about Japanese people possibly being spies. Was it a proud moment in our history?? NO! But we can learn from it and not repeat it.

empath
5d ago

It’s our history. You can’t pick and choose what you acknowledge. We have ugly history in our past. We must learn it, and never repeat it. But we can’t just pretend it didn’t happen. That’s not teaching children anything. Maybe to Wisconsin, ignorance is bliss.

