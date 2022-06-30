Prince Charles reportedly 'delighted' to finally meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter

Prince Charles reportedly had an “emotional” but “fantastic” time meeting granddaughter Lilibet, the daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and spending time with the baby’s big brother Archie during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee this month, a royal source told People.

“The prince was delighted to see his grandson and meet his granddaughter for the first time,” said the insider. “It was very special to have some time with [Archie, 3]. He hadn’t met Lilibet, his granddaughter, and so to meet her for the first time was very emotional — it was a wonderful thing.”

The royal celebration marked California-born Lili’s first trip to England — big brother Archie was born there — as well as her first meeting with her great-grandmother, the Queen. Lilibet, whose name is a tribute to Queen Elizabeth’s nickname growing up, turned 1 on June 4.

Harry, 37, and the former “Suits” actress, 40, claimed last year during their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey that years earlier there were “concerns” in Buckingham Palace “about how dark [Archie’s] skin might be when he’s born.”

While the couple did not disclose who in the royal family had expressed such “concerns,” Harry later told Winfrey that it was neither the Queen nor her husband, the late Prince Philip.

“(Prince Harry) did not want to share the identity with me but he wanted to make sure that I knew and, if I had an opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother nor his grandfather that was a part of those conversations,” Winfrey told ”CBS This Morning.”

