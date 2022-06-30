WATCH: Megyn Kelly says 'law student' could see 'holes' in Hutchinson's testimony



R eporter Megyn Kelly pointed out the holes in former White House staffer Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony during her show Thursday.

Hutchinson appeared before the House Jan. 6 committee during a Tuesday hearing, in addition to participating in depositions. Kelly made the observation that most of Hutchinson's testimony was based on things she "overheard" when she was "in the vicinity of a conversation."

"A first-year law student could have driven a truck through the holes in that testimonial," Kelly said . "Unfortunately, none was present yesterday, never mind a full-fledged lawyer presenting Donald Trump’s defense or even just pressing the witness on certain problems with her testimony.”

The Jan. 6 committee has four members among its nine-person team with backgrounds in the law. Reps. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) and Adam Schiff (D-CA) both received Juris Doctorate degrees from Harvard Law School and graduated magna cum laude and cum laude, respectively. Meanwhile, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) graduated from the University of Chicago Law School, and Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) came from the Santa Clara University School of Law.

Hutchinson would go on to claim that then-President Donald Trump knew that some of his supporters on Jan. 6 were armed and subsequently asked the Secret Service to step down and let them into his rally anyway. Kelly pointed to her evasive language yet again as she testified.

"What actually happened?” Kelly said. “Did the Secret Service stop screening people? Were they let in? No one has suggested that."

Hutchinson was an aide to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows from 2020 to the end of his term. She has not had a full-time job since.