For three seasons, the whole joke with Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) on The Boys has been that he doesn’t say a word. Turns out, there’s been a lot more going on in the Supe’s broken head, as we found out on this week’s episode, “Here Comes a Candle to Light You to Bed”. Spoilers past this point, but as we discover, this whole time Black Noir has been getting advice from a bunch of animated characters straight out of a Disney movie — or at least, straight out of a Chuck E. Cheese. “We needed to understand how to get inside...

TV SERIES ・ 22 MINUTES AGO