ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livermore, CA

Sonny Barger, figurehead of Hells Angels, dies at 83

8newsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — Sonny Barger, the leather-clad fixture of 1960s counterculture and figurehead of the Hells Angels motorcycle club who was at the notorious Rolling Stones concert at Altamont Speedway, has died. He was 83. Barger’s death was announced on his Facebook page late Wednesday. “If...

www.8newsnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFist

Saturday Links: SF Couple Fined Over $1.5K for Parking in Their Own Driveway

A San Francisco couple that's been parking in their own driveway for almost four decades was recently fined over $1.5K by the City for doing so. Judy and Ed Craine, who have lived at their Noe Valley residence for 36 years, were recently cited by the San Francisco Planning Department for violating a code section banning vehicles in a setback in front of a house — even if it isn't blocking a sidewalk; the couple is now parking on the street and other neighbors allegedly received the same citation. [ABC7]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Livermore, CA
Livermore, CA
Entertainment
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
City
Oakland, CA
KTVU FOX 2

String of East Bay sideshows lead to 100mph police chase

CONCORD, Calif. - Up to 100 drivers participated in sideshow activity in Walnut Creek, Pleasant Hill and Concord Friday night, according to Claycord.com. Concord police and CHP said they stayed busy most of the night working to stop the sideshows. Drivers allegedly split up to confuse police, and occasionally threw rocks and bottles at authorities.
CONCORD, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Resident Stops Apparent Arson Attempt

An understaffed San Jose Fire Department has had its hands full all spring and summer long with several calls every day reporting illegal fires. “It takes one spark to create a fire that can easily spread to homes and businesses, and that’s the last thing we want to see,” said Erica Ray of the San Jose Fire Department.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonny Barger
Mission Local

The hidden, painful history of SF’s Magdalen Asylum

Potrero Avenue at 21st Street, where Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital’s Behavioral Health Center stands today, was once the site of a Magdalen Asylum run by the Sisters of Mercy. Inside, hundreds of local teen girls were imprisoned while women struggling with mental illness and addiction sought refuge. As with many Magdalen Asylums around the world, it was largely an appalling place to live.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
worldnationnews.com

One killed, two injured in Oakland shooting

Oakland: One person was killed and two others were injured in a shootout in East Oakland that lasted less than two hours Friday night. The police are currently unable to believe that both the firings are linked. The fatal shooting, which claimed the life of a 20-year-old man whose name...
berkeleyside.org

Kingfish team to reopen Oakland hot dog landmark Original Kasper’s

Emil Peinert has been obsessed with Original Kasper’s — the long-abandoned, graffiti-covered, four hundred and ninety square-foot triangular building on the island where Shattuck and Telegraph meet — for years. Peinert is a co-owner of Oakland’s Kingfish Pub and Café, and is widely credited with the 2009 reopening of the (100-year-old, some say) bar, as well as its 35-yard, piece-by-piece relocation in 2015 from its original spot on Claremont Avenue to 5227 Telegraph Ave., so it’s safe to say his appreciation of old buildings knows few bounds. There was something about the little flatiron building that’s stuck with him for a decade — and now, he’s in the process of renovating the spot, with hopes to reopen the Temescal hot dog haven by fall 2022.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Figurehead#Rolling Stones#The Associated Press#The Hells Angels
CBS San Francisco

Update: 1 person dies after vessels collide near Angel Island in San Francisco Bay

SAN FRANCISCO BAY -- The U.S. Coast Guard and SFPD are investigating a collision between two vessels in San Francisco Bay off of Angel Island Thursday afternoon that threw one person into the water who later died, police said.Authorities said the collision between the two vessels involved a sailboat with four people aboard and a 25-foot powered center-console vessel with one person was reported to the Coast Guard at around 2:09 p.m. just off of Angel Island. The SFPD Marine Unit also responded to the area. The person on the center-console vessel fell into water and was rescued by people on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

Big changes for K-LOVE, Air1 radio in San Francisco Bay Area

K-LOVE radio listeners were in for a surprise on Friday morning, as they tuned into the station’s longtime Bay Area home of 97.7 FM and didn’t find the expected mix of top contemporary Christian music songs. Instead, they heard a short looped message:. “This is KJLV Los Altos...
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Army
CBS San Francisco

La Niña brings glut of anchovies to Bay Area waters, SF streets

By Lauren TomsSAN FRANCISCO -- An abundance of anchovies are taking over the coastline as their population blooms. Some have been found a way from the water and on city streets in San Francisco.Fish are quite literally falling from the sky in Outer Sunset. That's because coastal sea birds have more anchovies than they know what to do with. Birds appear to be scooping up the extra fish and dropping them inland, causing it to rain anchovies."Never ever have I heard of something like this," San Francisco resident Stephanie Ernst Scott told KPIX 5. "It normally rains water, not fish!"Reports...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy