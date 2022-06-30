ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeneville, TN

Greeneville PD offers ‘Safe Exchange Zone’ for purchases, custody swaps

By Murry Lee
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zC0Zb_0gR6tpC300

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greeneville Police Department (GPD) has created a new space to safely buy and sell items or conduct child custody exchanges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q4zrM_0gR6tpC300
Photo: A map depicting the location of the Greeneville Police Department’s “Safe Exchange Zone.”

A release from the GPD states that its “Safe Exchange Zone” is located at the police department at 200 N College Street and is in a well-lit spot under video surveillance.

Carter Co. man who threw urine on deputies sentenced on meth charges

According to the GPD, the purpose of the safe zone is to remove some of the potential danger that accompanies people meeting to conduct internet purchases.

“Usually, there is a potential danger for people to meet and exchange goods for money. Each person is assuming a risk of robbery and/or assault,” the release states.

In addition, the department hopes the space will be used by guardians as a place for child custody exchanges.

“Earlier this year in a nearby town, three people lost their lives at what was described as a child-custody exchange,” the release states.

The GPD reminds anyone intending to use the space that while it is intended to add a level of security, people should still exercise caution during these exchanges and call 911 if they have concerns about violence.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Kingsport PD: 2-year-old found unattended, investigation underway

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – An investigation is underway after Kingsport police say they found an unidentified child alone Saturday morning. According to an Instagram post from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), a boy with red hair estimated to be around 2 years old was found in the 3800 block of Eastline Drive around 8:45 a.m. […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

JCPD: 1 dead after motorcycle rear-ends Fed-Ex truck

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough man is dead following a Friday evening crash, police say. According to a press release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were called to the scene of a collision in the 3000 block of Cherokee Road around 3 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, officers found that […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Johnson City man at center of Silver Alert found safe

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced just before noon Friday that 77-year-old Dale Covington of Johnson City, who was previously at the center of a Silver Alert, has been located in Rogersville. The TBI asked for public assistance in finding Covington Thursday night; the original report stated that Covington […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greeneville, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Greeneville, TN
WJHL

WCSO: Unicoi business owner charged after taking payments without starting work

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Unicoi business owner is facing felony theft charges, police report. According to the Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), Steven Chase Willis, owner of Earth Effects Landscaping, was arrested on June 25 for theft of over $10,000. The release states the WSCO received complaints of Willis’ landscaping business taking […]
wvlt.tv

How to avoid stealing in the Smokies

State representatives and education leaders responded to Tennessee education advisor Dr. Larry Arnn’s “reprehensible and irresponsible” comments Friday. Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing man from Johnson City.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Bristol, Va. police looking for missing 16-year-old

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teenager. The Bristol, Virginia Police Department is trying to locate 16-year-old Rachel Joyner. According to the police department, she was last seen by her family on Sunday evening. Joyner is described as 5-foot 2-inches tall and weighing 115 […]
BRISTOL, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Safe Zone#Carter Co#Nexstar Media Inc
WBIR

SCSO: Man arrested after year-long narcotics investigation

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — A Seymour man was arrested after a year-long investigation by the Sevier County Street Crimes Narcotics Unit, according to Sevier County Sheriff Ron Seals. Brandon Scott Clifton, a 33-year-old, was arrested Monday, June 28 after a search warrant was executed at his home, Seals said.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

THP: Johnson City motorcyclist killed in Carter Co. crash

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Carter County Thursday night. According to a crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), the crash occurred around 10:35 p.m. in the 1000 block of Gap Creek Road. The THP reports a Honda 13V motorcycle was heading west when it skidded […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WJHL

Bristol Virginia jail officially closes

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Bristol Virginia Sheriff Tyrone Foster has confirmed the closure of the jail downtown. Inmates will no longer be housed at the Bristol Virginia Jail; instead, they’ve been transferred to the Abingdon facility within the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority. The closure took immediate effect on July 1. All inmates have already […]
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office struggles to staff jail, endangering inmates, deputies

ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Jail is juggling understaffing issues, which lead to low numbers of employees managing the jail for long periods of time. There are four main areas of the jail: booking, where each inmate who enters the jail is processed; the male housing; the female housing; and central control, which manages the locking and unlocking of the facility’s 238 doors.
wvlt.tv

Sevierville police looking for missing teen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Sevierville Police Department are looking for a missing teen, according to an announcement from the department. Nikolas Holden, 17, was last seen in Sevierville on June 26. He is white with brown hair and hazel eyes, and stands at 5-feet 8-inches tall. He reportedly weighs around 145 lbs.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wjhl.com

THP: Fatal motorcycle crash in Carter County

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) reported a fatal motorcycle crash in Carter County. Rain postpones fan appreciation night at Kingsport …. Axmen down Doughboys, split series in Johnson City. ETSU: Lambert concert didn’t recover around $500K …. Emory & Henry named official member of South Atlantic …. Bucs trio...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Dog Tethering Ordinance Follow-Up

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing man from Johnson City. Airport Roade helps a community in Roane County get to Rockwood in nearly ten minutes. It has been closed for nearly three months and now the community is working to get it fixed for safety and convenience.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy