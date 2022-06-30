ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Yoga instructor accused of killing cycling star in Texas is arrested in Costa Rica

By Mike Stunson
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 2 days ago

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong has been arrested in Costa Rica, ending a 43-day manhunt that began after the fatal shooting of world class cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson in Austin, Texas.

The U.S. Marshals announced the arrest on Thursday, June 30, of Armstrong, who is suspected of killing Wilson at a home in Austin on May 11. Wilson, 25, was in Austin for a race and was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Armstrong is accused of using a fake passport and flying from Newark International Airport to San Jose, Costa Rica, on May 18. She had already been questioned by Austin police, and her arrival in Central America came a day after a homicide warrant was issued for her arrest, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Last week, the U.S. Marshals announced they had located Armstrong’s black Jeep Grand Cherokee. They say she sold it to an Austin CarMax dealership on May 13 for $12,200.

“Armstrong was provided a check from the dealership a day after being questioned by Austin authorities,” according to the U.S. Marshals. “She departed the Austin airport on May 14.”

The U.S. Marshals said they arrested Armstrong at a hostel on Santa Teresa Beach in Provincia de Puntarenas. She will be expedited back to the United States.

“The Marshals Service elevated the Kaitlin Armstrong investigation to major case status early in this investigation, which likely played a key role in her capture after a 43-day run,” U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Texas Susan Pamerleau said. “This is an example of combining the resources of local, state, federal and international authorities to apprehend a violent fugitive, bring an end to that run and hopefully a sense of closure to the victim’s family.”

Who was Anna Moriah ‘Mo’ Wilson?

Wilson was from Vermont and most recently lived in San Francisco. She was considered a “rising star in gravel racing” and had won nearly 10 races in 2022, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

She was in Austin for the 150-mile Gravel Locos race , which the Associated Press reported she was favored to win.

A graduate of Dartmouth University , Wilson was the daughter of Eric and Karen Wilson, who were members of the U.S. ski team.

“While the tragic loss of Moriah is unfathomable, at the same time we want everyone to join us in celebrating her life, accomplishments, and love for others,” her family said in a statement . “Always pushing tirelessly to reach her goals, we knew she was pursuing that which she loved. We will miss her terribly and know that all mourn her with us.”

At the time of her death, fellow cyclist Rebecca Rusch said Wilson was a “beautiful, grounded young woman who was so full of light and energy.”

“She was exceptional in every way,” Rusch said.

Who is Kaitlin Marie Armstrong?

Armstrong, a 34-year-old from Austin, was recently a yoga instructor and real estate agent , according to SFGate.com.

She was formerly in an on-again, off-again relationship with professional cyclist Colin Strickland , who the Austin American-Statesman reported was also involved in a relationship with Wilson.

“(Wilson) returned to her home in California and about a month later, Kaitlin Armstrong and I reconciled and resumed our relationship,” Strickland said in a statement to KTBC . “Since then I often saw Mo at cycling events, and always in public settings. After our brief relationship in October 2021, we were not in a romantic relationship, only a platonic and professional one.”

Armstrong was identified as the suspect in Wilson’s death and, in early June, the U.S. Marshals offered a $5,000 reward for her capture.

“Kaitlin Armstrong is accused of a very serious crime that she needs to answer for,” Pamerleau said at the time.

What happened before Wilson’s death?

Austin police said it was dispatched to a home around 10 p.m. on May 11 when Wilson’s friend found her bleeding and unconscious. Wilson was staying with the friend ahead of her upcoming race, according to an affidavit obtained by the Austin American-Statesman.

Wilson, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, was pronounced dead 14 minutes after the 911 call, according to Austin police.

Police detailed in the affidavit reasons it believes Armstrong was responsible for Wilson’s death.

Earlier in the night on May 11, Wilson told her friend she was going swimming with Strickland, who lives in the Austin area, police said in the affidavit.

Strickland picked up Wilson on his motorcycle and they went to the Deep Eddy Pool in Austin. Police said he lied to Armstrong to hide he was with Wilson during the night, according to the affidavit.

Wilson arrived back at the home at 8:36 p.m., and a minute later, Armstrong’s Jeep Grand Cherokee was shown in surveillance footage driving past the home, police said in the affidavit. It stopped “directly next to” Wilson’s friend’s home.

Armstrong arrived at her home shortly after a 9:21 p.m. text message Strickland had sent her, Strickland said while being questioned.

An anonymous caller contacted police on May 14, telling officers she was with Armstrong in January when she discovered Strickland was having a relationship with Wilson.

“The caller advised Armstrong became furious and was shaking with anger,” police said in the affidavit. “Armstrong told the caller Armstrong was so angry Armstrong wanted to kill Wilson. Armstrong then proceeded to tell the caller Armstrong had either recently purchased a firearm or was going to.”

Police found two guns while executing a search warrant at Strickland and Armstrong’s home, according to the affidavit. Comparisons from a fired test cartridge case from one of the guns and the shell cases located next to Wilson’s body reveal a “significant” probability they came from the same weapon, police said.

Armstrong was interviewed by police but was let go when it was learned her warrant was not valid. When interviewed, Armstrong stayed “quiet and completely still,” according to police.

“She had no explanation as to why (her Jeep) was in the area and did not make any denials surrounding the statements presented to her,” police said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Vermont State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
City
Newark, TX
Daily Mail

Ex-boyfriend, 22, is charged with murder two days after 20-year-old New York mom was shot dead at point-blank range while pushing their three month-old baby in a stroller through the Upper East Side

A 22-year-old man believed to be the father of a three-month-old baby has been arrested by police in New York and charged with the murder of the child's mother - who died after she was shot point-blank in the head while pushing their daughter in a stroller on the Upper East Side.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Us Marshals#Austin Police#Swimming#Guns#Violent Crime#The U S Marshals#Jeep Grand Cherokee#Provincia De Puntarenas
CBS DFW

Timothy Huff gets life in prison without parole in Fort Worth officer Garrett Hull's death

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - In the late hours of June 29, the jury sentenced Timothy Huff, 36, to life in prison without parole in the murder of Fort Worth Police Officer Garrett Hull.On June 27, a Tarrant County jury found Huff guilty in the murder of Hull.  Tarrant County District Attorney Lloyd Whelchel described Huff as someone who has been in and out of the criminal justice system for much of his life, saying he's not finished with committing crimes.Hull was killed in September 2018 outside the Los Vaqueros bar in the 400 block of Biddison Street. He was undercover at the time of his murder. Hull was a Fort Worth police officer for 17 years and was in law enforcement for 19 years.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Yoga
Brian B. Reyes

Houston Police: ARRESTED: Johnathan Rashon Carter, 18, and Damon Steber, 20, are charged with capital murder in fat

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FWbZH_0XwAEy_fM.jpgHouston Police. ARRESTED: Johnathan Rashon Carter, 18, and Damon Steber, 20, are charged with capital murder in fatal shooting of a man at 12931 Nyack Dr. on June 15. A 3rd suspect is wanted. Tips: Call 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU. Details: https://t.co/7i3zqg0oMH #HouNews #OneSafeHouston https://t.co/XZaXLMe1hi.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS DFW

Accused rapist arrested at Texas-Mexico border after 18 years on the run

HIDALGO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a Mexican citizen at the southern border wanted for rape in Kansas.Law enforcement officials said Roberto Gallardo, 37, was taken into custody at the Hidalgo International Bridge on June 28."CBP Field Operations is always ready to assist our law enforcement partners in locating those persons with outstanding warrants," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/ Anzalduas. "This man will face his day in court thanks to our vigilant officers who screen all travelers entering the United States."Gallardo arrived from Mexico at the bridge and a CBP officer immediately secured him after discovering he was a possible match to an arrest warrant from Ford County Sheriff's Office. He had an outstanding warrant stemming from allegations from an incident in 2004. Gallardo was considered a fugitive ever since, officers said. Rape is a first-degree felony in the State of Kansas.A Hidalgo police officer arrived to take custody of Gallardo and transported him to the county jail to await extradition to Kansas.
HIDALGO, TX
CBS DFW

Shooting shuts down parts of I-35 in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A shooting has shut down parts of I-35. The shooting happened at around 8:40 p.m. on June 30 in the southbound lanes near Risinger Road in Fort Worth.The victim, a man, has been transported to a local hospital in critical condition.This story is developing.
FORT WORTH, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
5K+
Followers
537
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy