MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Organizations in Minot that provide a public service are able to ask for city funding when the budget is made, and some of those requests are coming in. First District Health Unit highlighted the work they do around town, and that they can expand Narcan programs as needed or requested by the city. They are asking for an additional $18,000 more than they received last year.

MINOT, ND ・ 8 HOURS AGO