“BABY GIRL” is a Senior Beagle Needing a Foster Home in Southern Indiana

By Bobby G.
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
 4 days ago
This sweet ol' gal is BABY GIRL, our Pet of the Week with It Takes a Village. She is a senior Beagle/Hound mix who just very recently came to It Takes a Village. She was surrendered to ITV and now she really needs a foster home. BABY GIRL is...

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF has the best local news coverage Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

