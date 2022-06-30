ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Nevada teachers can opt-out of unions beginning July 1

By Stephanie Overton
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Starting Friday, July 1, teachers in Nevada will have two weeks to opt-out of teachers’ unions. Between July 1 and July 15 will be the only time during the year that educators can remove themselves from teachers’ unions.

According to a release from the Nevada Policy Research Institute, membership in teachers’ unions has been optional since 2018, prior to which, teachers at public schools in Nevada were required to pay union dues or fees in order to keep their jobs. A U.S. Supreme Court ruling in the 2018 case Janus v. AFSCME stated that non-union workers could not be forced to pay money to public-sector unions.

To opt-out of a teachers union, visit the Nevada’s Teacher’s Choice website .

donna
2d ago

All unions have done is start the elimination of jobs and unions bring on their own demise. No public service employee should be allowed to unionize. It’s why we have teachers that should have been fired years ago.

