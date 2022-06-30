Nevada teachers can opt-out of unions beginning July 1

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Starting Friday, July 1, teachers in Nevada will have two weeks to opt-out of teachers’ unions. Between July 1 and July 15 will be the only time during the year that educators can remove themselves from teachers’ unions.

According to a release from the Nevada Policy Research Institute, membership in teachers’ unions has been optional since 2018, prior to which, teachers at public schools in Nevada were required to pay union dues or fees in order to keep their jobs. A U.S. Supreme Court ruling in the 2018 case Janus v. AFSCME stated that non-union workers could not be forced to pay money to public-sector unions.

To opt-out of a teachers union, visit the Nevada’s Teacher’s Choice website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.