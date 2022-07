This Fourth of July weekend, you can expect to see waves of visitors to Southwest Florida and just as many people traveling elsewhere, so be prepared if you plan on flying. Travel officials predict this Independence Day weekend will be the second-busiest in the last 22 years. They say the reason this is because people are ready to see their friends and family after having to hold off for a while because of COVID-19. An influx of passengers at the same time as a pilot shortage and airline labor disputes could complicate things.

LEE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO