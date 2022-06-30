ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PA budget delayed due to ongoing appropriation debates

By About the Contributor
Pitt News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePennsylvania’s budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year will not be complete by the June 30 deadline due to ongoing negotiations to appropriate over $580 million to Pennsylvania’s...

pittnews.com

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Why can't Pennsylvania pass a budget on time?

The legislative process in Pennsylvania can take awhile. Government, after all, is not just about getting two parties to work together. It’s not even about the governor and the Legislature rowing the boat in the same direction. There is also the challenge of focusing 253 lawmakers on the task...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
wdiy.org

A Bill Loosening Rules for Pennsylvania Poll Watchers Heads to Gov. Wolf’s Desk

Gov. Tom Wolf will soon consider an election bill from Republican State Senator and candidate for governor, Doug Mastriano. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports, lawmakers approved the measure to expand what poll watchers are allowed to do during elections. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/06/29/a-bill-loosening-rules-for-pennsylvania-poll-watchers-heads-to-gov-wolfs-desk/. (Original air-date: 7/1/22)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Record voter turnout for Pennsylvania Senate, Governor races

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – The May Pennsylvania Senate and gubernatorial primaries had some of the highest voter turnouts in decades According to Franklin & Marshall College’s Polling & Opinion Center, voter turnout for Republicans was the highest for a Pennsylvania midterm primary since 1994, and for Democrats the highest since 2002. Nearly 40% of Republicans turned […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Register to vote Pennsylvania: Deadline before primary election

(WHTM) – Heading into the Pennsylvania Governor and U.S. Senate election it’s important to check if you are registered to vote in Pennsylvania. If you would are not registered to vote and want to participate in the November 8, 2022 election, the deadline to register to vote in Pennsylvania is October 24, 2022. The last day to request a mail-in or absentee ballot is November 1, 2022.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Deadline nears for passage of Pennsylvania budget

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania lawmakers are running out of time to reach a deal for the state budget. The deadline is midnight. Pennsylvania Senate Republicans have signaled it is unlikely they will reach a deal by that time. The state Senate has already scheduled sessions for the weekend. The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Annual tax, rent rebates being issued to older, disabled Pennsylvanians

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Property tax and rent rebates issued by the commonwealth will be disbursed starting July 1. Homeowners and renters aged 65 and older and people with disabilities receive the rebates if they meet income requirements. The rebates are distributed through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program which is one of five programs supported by the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Wolf Administration Urges Pennsylvanians to Prepare for Hurricane Season, Consider Purchasing Flood Insurance

HARRISBURG, PA — Pennsylvania Acting Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield, reflecting on the impacts of Hurricane Agnes 50 years ago, is urging property owners to prepare for hurricane season by considering flood insurance to protect their homes, businesses, and possessions. For many Pennsylvanians, extreme weather, including flooding and damages caused by hurricanes and severe thunderstorms, can be a common occurrence throughout the summer months and into the fall.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Court Blocks Gov. Wolf From Tolling Nine Bridges Along Pennsylvania Interstates

A state court permanently blocked Governor Wolf's plan to toll nine major bridges on Pennsylvania interstates today. The Associated Press reported that a panel of Commonwealth Court judges has effectively killed a plan to add tolls to nine bridges. Three Pittsburgh-area municipalities argued that Gov. Wolf's administration and the Department of Transportation did not follow proper procedure while advancing the proposal to the Public-Private Transportation Partnership Board, which requires that PennDOT recommend which bridges to be tolled.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Governor Candidate Josh Shapiro Vows To Protect Abortion Access If Elected

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At Philadelphia City Hall, the Democratic nominee for governor vowed to preserve abortion access in Pennsylvania if he is elected in November. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro was joined by doctors who said overturning Roe v. Wade has put women’s lives at risk. Shapiro vowed that, as governor, he will veto any bill from the Republican-led legislature that would ban abortion. “This next race for governor will be the pivotal decision point, the inflection point to decide whether or not Pennsylvania will continue to respect women,” Shapiro said. Philadelphia City Councilmember Cherelle Parker said City Council could introduce legislation to help protect doctors and patients from being investigated for abortion. Eyewitness News reached out to the campaign of Republican nominee for Governor, Doug Mastriano. We have not heard back. Mastriano has previously said Roe v. Wade was “rightly relegated to the ash heap of history.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Pennsylvania distributing $121.7 million in property tax and rent rebates

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Roughly 121.7 million will be distributed to 260,294 homeowners across Pennsylvania, according to the Department of Revenue. The rebates will be distributed through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program and will go to older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities. "This is a program that has delivered...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Regulatory relief for home health care becomes permanent in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, PA – Temporary regulatory relief for some health care workers during the pandemic has now become permanent, removing a burden of uncertainty and giving health groups more flexibility to care for patients. The legislation gives home health care workers who aren’t physicians the ability to order or oversee...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

‘This Is Hatred, This Is Foul’: Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner, Teachers’ Union Denounce Legislation Targeting LGBTQ Youth

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and the teachers’ union condemned bills in Harrisburg that would affect the LGTBQ+ community. Two passed the Pennsylvania Senate on Wednesday. One would restrict what Republicans call “sexually explicit content.” Another restricts instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in schools. Krasner called the bills “despicable.” “We hope and expect that they will be vetoed because this is hatred, this is foul,” Krasner said. “People are already hurt. They are already hurt because they have been singled out, they have been pointed out. They have been told they are not good enough and none of that is true.” The district attorney said the Pennsylvania legislature should concentrate on the gun violence epidemic.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania state Rep. Matthew Dowling announces retirement after DUI charges

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania state Rep. Matthew Dowling has announced that he will be removing his name from the ballot for the 2022 election and is retiring instead. Dowling’s retirement comes after he was arrested after being involved in an accident and suspected of being under the influence. Medical records revealed that Dowling’s blood alcohol levels were 0.272. The legal limit in Pennsylvania is 0.08.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

