Public Safety

Child Detention Center in Ireland Crawling With Rats as Major Infestation Strikes

By Louise Franco
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRat infestation has severely affected a youth detention center near Lusk in Co Dublin, Ireland, it was reported on Wednesday, June 29. This is due to increased rodent activity, as well as major pest control issues involving insects, mice, and diseased rabbits inside the campus since two years ago....

