Wichita, KS

Evergy warns customers of unscrupulous sales of solar panels

By Ryan Newton
KSN.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Evergy is warning customers of unscrupulous sales tactics involving salespeople not partnered with the company. Some door-to-door or phone sales teams inform customers that Evergy sent...

