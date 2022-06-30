ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Fireworks Not Allowed on Forest Land

By LosPadresForest
Santa Barbara Edhat
 2 days ago

Los Padres National Forest officials are reminding Fourth of July visitors that the possession or use of fireworks—including the "safe and sane" variety—is always prohibited in the Forest. This year-round prohibition will be strictly enforced throughout the holiday weekend. A violation of the law could...

Santa Barbara Edhat

Supervisors Hear Report on County's Response to COVID-19 Crisis

Source: Santa Barbara County Public Health Department. The Office of Emergency Management (OEM) in conjunction with Hagerty Consulting presented the Santa Barbara County Operational Area COVID-19 After-Action Report and Improvement Plan (AAR) to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, June 29. The AAR was significantly positive in its analysis of the response activity associated with the County’s Emergency Operations Center and Operational Area response during the period of March 2020 to May 2021.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Missing Elderly Man Located

**The Silver Alert has been deactivated. The subject has been located.**. I happened to turn my scanner on and heard the son of the missing elderly man, Duane Hanna, had found his car parked on East Mountain Dr. and asked for assistance in looking for his father. Information was relayed to dispatch that the father had or was working on a fountain at the address in the 1400 block of East Mountain Dr. (Pulse Point app has the address as 1435 E. Mountain Dr. in Montecito). S.O. located a man in the creek bed adjacent to the property and asked for Fire and AMR to respond. S.O. was trying to get a hold of the owner for the gate code to provide fire and medics with better access. S.O. requested fire bring a stokes basket to get the man out of the creek bed. Medics are on scene, but there has not been any further information over the scanner.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Ebby’s Organic Farm Pushed Out of Ellwood Canyon Property in Goleta￼

A Goleta family farm is downsizing after 15 years, giving up about eight acres after a new property owner began charging thousands of dollars a month for water. The farm, Ebby’s Organic Farm — named after farmer Mike Iniguez’s eldest daughter — has sold produce at the Goleta and Santa Barbara Farmers Markets, the Isla Vista Co-Op, and donated produce to organizations that provide free food, like Food not Bombs Isla Vista, Veggie Rescue, and the Isla Vista Community Fridge.
GOLETA, CA
pacbiztimes.com

Summer fairs and festivals plan their post-pandemic comeback

Large-scale fairs and festivals will return this summer across the Tri-Counties, after two years of cancellations and restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tourism experts and event organizers are bracing for a return of travelers from near and far, creating an economic ripple effect when visitors spend in the region. Among the events returning to full capacity and normal operations in 2022 are Old Spanish Days Fiesta in Santa Barbara, the Ventura County Fair in Ventura and the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles.
VENTURA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

NASA Flights Orbiting South Coast to Test Oil Spill Response

NASA-NOAA technology is currently being tested on the South Coast to test marine oil spill responses. An edhat reader reported a NASA Gulfstream aircraft out of Palmdale had been orbiting the southern area of Santa Barbara County for several hours on Wednesday, and on previous days. This past December, NASA's...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Barbara West Beach Fourth of July Celebration

If you’re looking for somewhere to celebrate this Independence Day, there’ll be no better place than the Santa Barbara Waterfront. A full slate of festive, fun and family-friendly activities is planned throughout the day, including the return of free live music and dance performances!. The festivities will be...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Northern Branch Jail Launches Tattoo Removal Program

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has launched an inmate Tattoo Removal Program at the Northern Branch Jail (NBJ). On Wednesday, June 29, 2022, Dr. Bernard Weinstock performed the first round of tattoo removal treatments for an inmate at the NBJ. This program has been made possible through a partnership with Doctors John Baeke and Bernard Weinstock, who attended special training on how to use the Tri-Beam laser tattoo removal machine.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

‘Sea and Summit’ in Santa Barbara

Bright blue waves crash against sweeping mountain-scapes in the latest exhibit at the Marcia Burtt Gallery in Santa Barbara, Sea and Summit, on view through August 14. This series of paintings and photographs — featuring artists Robert Abbott, Marcia Burtt, Patricia Doyle, Marilee Krause, Ann Lofquist, Susan Petty, Ian Roberts, Erling Sjovold, Randall David Tipton, Marilyn Turtz, Jeff Yeomans, Anne Ward, and Robert Zaca, and photographer Bill Dewey — is inspired by towering, shadow-lined peaks dropping into the vast expansiveness of the ocean below. Some pieces show a gentle glimpse of shining ocean poking over the peaks of the mountains in the foreground, while others display white water colliding with cliffs, splashing and glinting in their moment of impact, or tall, solemn mountains sinking quietly into a sea of fog.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

QAD Property Sold to University of California for Over $100 Million

The former headquarters of local software company QAD has been sold to the University of California for over $100 million, according to the Pacific Business Times. QAD's Santa Barbara property was listed in May featuring its isolated 29 acres on a hill between Montecito and Summerland with ocean views and two office buildings that have over 122,000 square feet.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Silver Alert: Missing Elderly Man from Santa Barbara

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has activated a Silver Alert Friday afternoon for a missing elderly man from Santa Barbara. Duane Hana, age 80, was last seen on Wednesday afternoon in Santa Barbara. He was wearing a baseball hat, blue shirt, beige shorts, and blue and white shoes. He drives...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Police Response in San Roque Neighborhood

Police responded with lights and sirens (Code 3) to Grove Lane at 1:25 a.m. Thursday in the San Roque Neighborhood. A fire engine responded with lights and no siren shortly after. A Police SUV left scene, with no lights or siren; drove down Grove toward State St. as I was...
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Barbara Sister Cities Celebrate 50 Years with Puerto Vallarta

Irma Lorenza Perez Copado, President Puerto Vallarta Sister City Committee was congratulated on Puerto Vallarta celebrating its 100th year in 2022, and 50 years as a Santa Barbara Sister City by Sebastian Aldana, President of Santa Barbara Sister City Committee at the PV/SB Sister City Welcome Garden Party, hosted by Gil and Marti Garcia.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Maria Police Seize Illegal Weapons & Fireworks

Source: Santa Maria Police Department (SMPD) On June 30, 2022, at about 10:18 pm, SMPD officers were dispatched to the 600 block of S. Pine St. regarding subjects fighting in the street. When officers arrived, they determined there had been an attempted robbery of a person. Officers began checking the...
SANTA MARIA, CA

