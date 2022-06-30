ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Thorpe, PA

JT’s Richards displays team-first attitude

By Rod Heckman rheckman@tnonline.com
Times News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt had to be one of the toughest moments of his athletic career. But instead of sulking, hanging his head, or getting angry - the true nature of David Richards came through on this particular May afternoon in Whitehall. The Jim Thorpe senior standout, like anyone competing at the...

Times News

Miller repeats as area’s top tennis player

Coming into this past spring tennis season, Aaron Miller was relaxed. Miller, the 2021 Schuylkill League golf champion, had already figured out his college plans. He will attend Indiana Wesleyan University to continue both his golf and academic career. Miller’s success on the links fueled one of the best tennis...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Jim Thorpe tops Tamaqua

Besides having a dominant pitcher, it may be the ultimate advantage in the Little League ranks. Jim Thorpe showed Friday night in an elimination game in the District 18 10-12-year-old tournament that it is one savvy ball club. Thorpe’s base running prowess and smart defensive plays throughout the game, paired with an impressive 12 hits, helped it come away with an 11-6 victory over Tamaqua.
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Local roundup: Results from June 30, July 1

Palmerton picked up a victory in Lehigh Valley Connie Mack action Friday, while Northern Valley posted a win in an LV Legion contest. Palmerton pulled away from Catasauqua for an 11-1 in Lehigh Valley Connie Mack action. Derek King (double) and Owen Hubbard (triple) each had two hits, an RBI...
CATASAUQUA, PA
Times News

Big inning propels JT

HAZLETON - It didn’t look good for Jim Thorpe’s Little League team at Corelle Stadium on Wednesday. Trailing by three runs and staring elimination in the face, Thorpe used an improbable 17-run fifth inning to pull out a football-like 23-13 victory over Hazleton. The win kept JT alive...
HAZLETON, PA
Times News

Franklin wins District 18 Little League 8-10 South title

It’s going to take a lot of offense, and good pitching, to try and upend Franklin Township’s 8-10-year-old all-star baseball team. Township can make life miserable for most teams, and it showed that again on Thursday when it took care of business to capture the District 18 South title.
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Iron Horse Rambles

The T-2102 steam engine of the Reading, Blue Mountain & Northern Railroad passes Tamaqua early Saturday en route to Jim Thorpe, part of the summer Iron Horse Rambles excursions. Passengers paid anywhere from $99 a ticket for Standard coach seats to $299 for private Pullman sleeper class tickets. The event sold out. DONALD R. SERFASS/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
JIM THORPE, PA
pahomepage.com

2 local college guys making Belgium Waffles out of a truck

PA Live (WBRE) — Toon De Schepper and Billy Berry are roommates and student-athletes on the Men’s Ice Hockey team at Wilkes University. At the age of 16, De Schepper moved to the United States from Belgium, in order to pursue a hockey career. As he continued to meet new people the first impression of Belgium was how delicious the waffles, the beer, and fries are from his home country. Come to find out, Toon couldn’t get his hands on a real Belgian waffle, instead he was tricked by restaurants with the perception of a Belgian waffle on the menu, and was served a tasteless waffle made from batter. Toon figured it was a low supply market that he was ready to jump into an unmet yet expansive market opportunity. The idea was pitched to roommate Billy Berry and from there the ball started rolling.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times News

June 30-Tamaqua News

Pastor Ralph Saunders will present the message at the 10:25 a.m. worship service at the Lewistown Valley Tabernacle. Sunday school class is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. There is no evening service or Wednesday prayer meeting this week so that you can attend Auburn camp meeting. Upcoming event: Chiz Rider and...
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Senior citizens can attend fitness classes in Palmerton, Lehighton

The Pyramid in Lehighton may be closing for good, but that doesn’t mean senior citizens can’t still work out close to home. Jennifer Dages, who taught senior fitness at The Pyramid, is moving to Spillane’s Fit in Palmerton, and to the Lehighton Senior Center. Dages said there...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Blue Mtn. opens bungee trampoline

Blue Mountain Resort in Palmerton has just opened its high-flying Bungee Trampoline system – just in time to provide a memorable 20-foot-high jumping experience to start the excitement of Fourth of July celebrations. The bungee jump is a multi-station super trampoline system that enables thrill seekers to jump over...
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

Anniversary: Clays celebrate 50th anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Clay of Jim Thorpe recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on June 3, 1972, in St. John Lutheran Church, Jim Thorpe, by the Rev. H. Oscar Schessman. Mrs. Clay is the former Linda Heffelfinger, daughter of the late Thomas and Marianna Heffelfinger of...
JIM THORPE, PA
Times News

New minister of music installed at Trinity

Alex Haggerty was installed as the new minister of music at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lehighton. While at Susquehanna University, Haggerty was a double major. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in finance, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in organ performance – sacred music and choral conducting. He has over 10 years of experience in church music.
LEHIGHTON, PA
PennLive.com

Jury awards former Pa. high school wrestling coach $250K for workplace discrimination

Former Easton Area High School wrestling coach JaMarr Billman was awarded $250,000 in compensatory damages after he sued the school district for racial discrimination. The seven-day civil trial ended in Billman’s favor, his attorney, John S. Harrison of Bethlehem, said Thursday. He proved he was the subject of racial discrimination, retaliation and a hostile work environment, according to Harrison.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Times News

Bands, kids activities set for Palmerton Day Sunday

Bring the kids, pack a lunch, and prepare to be entertained as part of a family-filled day in the community hub of Palmerton. Palmerton Day will be held from 1-6 p.m. Sunday in the borough park. There will be activities galore, all at no cost, according to Joe Federanich of...
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

Time to SHINE

Students from elementary and middle schools around Carbon County have been doing hands-on STEM and technology projects at summer camps held by Project SHINE. Each year, the afterschool program holds two-week camps during summer vacation for its students, who range from grades K-8. “We wanted to make sure to support...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Bishop celebrates with Lehighton church

The Most Rev. Alfred A. Schlert, Bishop of the Diocese of Allentown, was the main celebrant at a special Mass at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Lehighton. The Mass was held on June 29, the feast day of the parish’s patron saints, Peter and Paul. The Rev. Christopher...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Awards given at Lions Club’s Annual Charter Observance

The Bowmanstown-Parryville Lions Club held its 46th Annual Charter Observance on Monday at the Bowmanstown Volunteer Fire Company Hall. Toastmaster Lion Earl Reabold introduced honored guests Past District Governor Gary Bender and his wife Lion Melissa. 2022 Scholastic Achievement Award recipients were Gracie Everett, Palmerton Area High School; Callie Hayman,...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Opinion: Poconos version of Woodstock played out 50 years ago

It was a poor cousin of 1969’s Woodstock, but nearly 50 years ago, on July 8-9, 1972, Concert 10, or the Mount Pocono Festival, began at Pocono International Raceway in rural Tunkhannock Township, Monroe County (1970 pop. 317). The concert was scheduled from 1-11 p.m., but due to many interruptions by pouring rain and other factors, it actually ended at 8:45 a.m. on July 9.
MOUNT POCONO, PA
Times News

On this date: July 2, 1978

The newly built Chapel Softball Field in Normal Square, Mahoning Township, was dedicated yesterday with tribute paid to the late Franklin Gilbert and the late Kermit W. Boyd, who had made significant contributions toward making the field a reality. County treasurer Dean D.W. DeLong delivered the main address, saying Gilbert...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Panther Valley news for June 30, 2022

The Panther Valley Golden Agers met on June 27 with 15 members present. President Diane Gould opened the meeting with the reading “Let Freedom Ring.”. The group played bingo and refreshments were served. A bus trip to Mount Airy Casino is scheduled for Aug. 2 and must be paid for by July 11. Everyone was wished a Happy Fourth of July.
LANSFORD, PA

