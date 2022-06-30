ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas police: Man points gun at passing driver, threatens employees with firearm

By David Charns
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is accused of pointing a gun at a passing driver, threatening employees at a business and then running from police, officers said.

Richard Gonzales, 33, faces charges of resisting a public official with a firearm and assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said they received a report Tuesday about a driver who pointed a gun at another driver near the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Fremont Street.

A witness reported Gonzales was driving “in and out of traffic and spinning his wheels at each stop light… acting crazy,” police said. At one point, “Gonzales reached out of his vehicle window and flashed his pistol.”

Police located Gonzales outside of a business “acting very erratically,” walking back and forth and yelling and saluting at other cars, officers said. Video surveillance showed him holding a gun, they said.

Gonzales ran from officers as they attempted to talk to him.

A witness said Gonzalez had stopped at a business to get new tires for his truck. At one point, he pointed a gun at employees, police said.

Police took Gonzales into custody and brought him to a local hospital. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center but a booking photo was not provided.

Records show Gonzales was being held on $20,000 bail.

Donna Ramires
2d ago

you know what I've been out here 22 years and I've been coming out here 40 Vegas is getting worse and worse and worse we never had them we never had it turned on the TV or read a news break another shooting another guy playing a gun it somebody or somebody another person having a business it's really getting bad out here

