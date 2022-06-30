ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Charles had ‘emotional’ visit with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet, source claims

By Stephanie Nolasco
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Charles had an "emotional" meeting with his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the U.K. for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. "It was a fantastic visit," a royal source told People magazine on Thursday. "The prince was delighted to see his grandson and...

